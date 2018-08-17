Female boxers set for history-making moment

History is set to be made when a junior female boxing team will represent the country at an international tournament for the first time.

The team comprises three young, bright talents- Sharika Elias, Aleisha King and Faith Ramnath, all scheduled to compete at the Caribbean Schoolboys/Schoolgirls Development Boxing Tournament from today until Sunday in Georgetown, Guyana.

Team coaches Ria Ramnarine and Jason Aqui are concerned about the team’s travel, due to ongoing funding issues. A release yesterday stated “The T&T Boxing Association (TTBA) is currently trying to ensure that both male and female teams are able to travel to the event. While president Cecil Forde has been trying to work magic with the limited funding he receives, it may require some miracle to get it done”.

Ramnarine, a former world champion boxer, said she was quite excited that a young female team is being groomed for international tournaments.

“It’s a lot of time, dedication and discipline required, but these girls are at the perfect age. Thus far they have shown good potential and this event will most certainly be beneficial in their development”.

She explained the parents of the girls have been quite helpful financially, but further funding is required “It’s quite encouraging that parents have come forward and are collaborating with the TTBA. But we do still need the assistance of corporate or private T&T to help these young aspiring athletes”.

Persons interested in sponsoring the team are asked to contact the TTBA (736-4715 / 763-1187 or [email protected]).