Springer lifts Cemeteries to PoS Corporation title

Nippy forward Orsaze Springer scored a first-half double as Cemeteries held off Transport & Cleansing 2-1 in a virtual decider to lift the Port-of-Spain City Corporation Inter-Department Seven-a-Side Football League crown on Tuesday night at Nelson Mandela Park (formerly King George V Park), St Clair.

Going into the future match of the day’s double-header which was postponed by two days due to unplayable conditions at the venue, Transport & Cleansing held a two points lead over Cemeteries on the eight-team round-robin table and needed only a draw to capture the title.

However, Springer had other ideas and bagged a first-half double to hand Cemeteries a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Cemeteries then wasted a number of chances to extend its advantage and with less than five minutes left in the 30-minutes half, Christopher Wilson reduced the deficit.

In the end, Cemeteries held on for the narrow win to lift its points tally to 17 points from eight matches, one more than Transport & Cleansing.

In the day’s opener, last year’s winner City Hall and Central/Eastern battled to a 1-1 draw to end in fourth and third placed respectively. On completion of the league last night, the knockout competition will kick off at the same venue on Tuesday, August 21 with quarterfinal matches.

The semifinals are carded form Wednesday, August 29 while the final will come off on September 1.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

n City Hall 1 (Kushaiah King) vs Central/Eastern 1 (Marvin Harper)

n Cemeteries 2 (Orsaze Springer 2) vs Transport & Cleansing 1 (Christopher Wilson

LATEST STANDINGS

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. Cemeteries 7 5 2 0 29 8 17

2. Transport & Cleansing 7 5 1 1 11 4 16

3. Central/Eastern 7 4 2 1 18 4 15

4. City Hall 7 4 0 3 8 5 13

5. Western Division 6 1 1 4 10 14 4

6. Public Health 6 1 1 4 5 17 4

7. Central Market 6 0 2 4 6 18 2

8. St James Division 6 0 1 5 3 21 1