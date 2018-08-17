Wallace, Housby and Klau recommit to Swifts

The New South Wales Swifts are delighted to announce that international representatives Helen Housby, T&T’s Samantha Wallace and Sarah Klau have re-signed with the club for the 2019 Australian Suncorp Super Netball season.

The trio becomes the fourth, fifth and sixth players to recommit after the Swifts last week secured the services of Maddy Turner, Maddy Proud and Sophie Garbin.

Trinidad & Tobago international Wallace, who also joined in 2017 after being talent spotted at the 2015 Netball World Cup, re-sign on a two-year deal and will look to continue her potent connection with Housby.

The 24-year-old has an impressive shooting record of 932 goals from 1044 attempts over the past two seasons of Super Netball, placing her fifth on the all-time competition ladder.

Housby will remain a Swift until 2021 at least after signing a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old has become one of the most feared and respected attackers in the world since making the move to Australia from England in 2017 and forming a strong partnership with fellow Test star Wallace.

She won Commonwealth Gold with England on the Gold Coast earlier this year and backed it up with another stellar Super Netball campaign.

Klau, also 23, re-signs on a one-year deal after continuing her impressive form in the Swifts’ defensive end which earned her a place in the 2018-19 Australian Diamonds Squad.

Since making the move to Sydney from Adelaide in 2017 the goal keeper’s stock in the game has risen significantly and her partnership with Turner has been key to the Swifts’ successes over the past two seasons.

Head Coach Briony Akle said she was delighted to have secured the signatures of all three players ahead of the 2019 season.

“This is great news for everyone at the Club and it is a credit to the environment that Netball NSW has created that all players were very eager to stay in Red,” she said.