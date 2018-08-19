Great Race 50th anniversary champions

It was a day for fathers and sons as both the first and the fastest boats to reach Store Bay, Tobago, was a family affair.

Bacchanal, piloted by Wayne and his son Morgan Honnock competing in the 95 mph category, was the first boat in. Then smashing the Great Race record winning their fourth Great Race in the 130mph category was Motul Monster, piloted by Joey Sabeeny and his son Joshua, with navigators Peter Peake and his son Daniel in a time of one hour, one minute and forty seconds (1:01.40).

Saturday’s Great Race was recognised internationally by UIM, and Motul Monster set the standard with international entrant Lucas Oil Silver Hook getting a taste of local talent. According to Monster driver Joey Sabeeny, “The boat was nowhere to be seen.”

Sabeeny added that he was delighted to win the bragging rights of this 50th anniversary ahead of Paramount and Mr Solo Too. He said conditions in the Bocas were rough and his crew lost visibility at one stage, and with an additional ten mile run in the circuit it was somewhat challenging, but in the end, the only time they saw any other machine was after they arrived in Tobago.

T&T’s 2018 Great Race course measured a distance of 104 miles while the UIM distance is 80.5 miles. The race started at 7.30 am at the Foreshore in the Gulf Of Paria.

Some of the classes proceeded out towards the Bocas passing in between centipede Island and Gasparee Island, while the bigger classes passed on the outside of Gasparee and then headed out to the Bocas; the boats then passed through the First Bocas and headed up the north coast into Maracas Bay; before heading into Grande Riviere and then to Tobago.

On arrival in Tobago waters, some of the classes went to the marker off of Pigeon Point before they finished at Store Bay, while the bigger classes did a circuit before heading to the finish line for bragging rights.

FINAL 2018 RESULTS

A class 130 mph

1. Motul Monster - 1:01.40

Joey Sabeeny -Driver, Joshua Sabeeny

- Throttleman, Peter & Daniel Peake -

navigators

2. Lucas Oil Silver Hook - 1:09.05

3. Jumbie -1:11.20

4. Mr. Solo Too - 1:12.05

5. Gulf Iron Man - 1:18.00

D class 95 mph

1.Bacchanal - 1:10.58 - Wayne and

Morgan Honnock

2. Energiza - 1:17.15

3. Chris Gone Wilder - 1:22.06

E class 80 mph

1. Mobil Outlaw - 1:12.50

(Michael Ross (driver) and Jason Ross -

Throttleman)

2. Heatwave - 1:14.48

3. Papi Chulo - 1:18.55

F class 70 mph

1. Fire Chief II - 1:29.45

Kimo Mo Sheasa - Driver, Shamba

Sheasa

2. Rite Formula - 1:31.45

G class 60 mph

1. Limitless - 1:43.00

From Tobago - Otis Walker - Driver,

David Singh - Throttleman

2. Timeless - 2:24.55

Cruiser X class 55 mph

1. Ruff’ N It - 1:52.05

Reginald McClean - Driver &

Throttlemen, Garvin Dawson

2. Super Tuff - 1:58.05

Cruiser S Class 60+ mph

1. The Legend Ms. Apple J - 1:4602

Adam Morton Gittens - Throttleman, Ian

Galt - Driver, Joshua Galt - Navigator