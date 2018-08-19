Inactive Lawrence stripped of title

T&T’s World Boxing Council FECARBOX (Caribbean and Central American) stripped Light Heavyweight champion Sheldon Lawrence of his belt for failing to defend his title within the stipulated six-month period.

In addition, the lanky T&T fighter also slipped a notch down the rankings from 18th to 19th when the latest official WBC world rankings came out. The boxer’s management team is laying the full blame squarely in the hands of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

Spokesman Boxu Potts, who is also the boxer’s manager and match-maker, said, “Lawrence has received a battering and was knocked out by the Sport Ministry, which is contrary to its mandate to serve all sport without discrimination under its existing policy.”

Potts believes his fighter was discriminated against. “The Ministry of Sport has failed miserably, under what appears to be a discriminatory dispensation of its Elite Athlete and/or Grant Funding Programme, by refusing to disburse desperately needed funds towards this hard-working and hugely talented champion fighter to prepare for his defence of an international crown,” he said.

Lawrence defeated compatriot Nigel Edwards on January 28, 2017m, in an 8th round TKO to capture the WBC FECARBOX Title, which he successfully defended against Guyana’s Shawn Corbin in January with a knockout in the 11th round.

All is not lost for the fighter however, Potts added, “By virtue of Lawrence’s world top 20 ranking, he can secure a shot at the WBC Silver Belt or WBC International Title, either of which will place him a fight away from a World Title contest.”