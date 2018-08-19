Jabloteh beaten in Concacaf U-13 quarters

T&T’s San Juan Jabloteh quest for the title at the Scotiabank Concacaf Under-13 Champions League grinded to a halt yesterday after a 5-0 quarterfinal loss to Panama’s Plaza Amador at the Mexican Football Federation headquarters, Toluca, Mexico.

The David Weekes-coached Jabloteh fell behind in the 15th minute and by the half-time whistle, the T&T club trailed 3-0.

Faced with an uphill task, Jabloteh did not throw in the towel and created a few chances of their own, with much luck in front of goal while the Central Americans added two more to their tally.

Britto earns Platense FC win

T&T international Jerrel Britto netted the decisive item as Platense FC made it two straight wins in the in the Honduran Apertura, 2-1 over Honduras Progresso,

Yerson Gutierrez fired Honduras Progresio ahead in the first-half, but Kervin Arriaga drew Platense FC level, before Britto got the match winner in the 82nd minute.

Britto is one of two T&T strikers at the club, with Rundell Winchester, the other.