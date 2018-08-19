Even if you have “Location History” off, Google often stores your precise location.
You are here
Jabloteh beaten in Concacaf U-13 quarters
T&T’s San Juan Jabloteh quest for the title at the Scotiabank Concacaf Under-13 Champions League grinded to a halt yesterday after a 5-0 quarterfinal loss to Panama’s Plaza Amador at the Mexican Football Federation headquarters, Toluca, Mexico.
The David Weekes-coached Jabloteh fell behind in the 15th minute and by the half-time whistle, the T&T club trailed 3-0.
Faced with an uphill task, Jabloteh did not throw in the towel and created a few chances of their own, with much luck in front of goal while the Central Americans added two more to their tally.
Britto earns Platense FC win
T&T international Jerrel Britto netted the decisive item as Platense FC made it two straight wins in the in the Honduran Apertura, 2-1 over Honduras Progresso,
Yerson Gutierrez fired Honduras Progresio ahead in the first-half, but Kervin Arriaga drew Platense FC level, before Britto got the match winner in the 82nd minute.
Britto is one of two T&T strikers at the club, with Rundell Winchester, the other.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online