Monster in record time

Hail Motul Monster, the 2018 T&T International Great Race winner and new Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) record holder for the fastest boat to reach Tobago from its twin island Trinidad.

Its lightning-quick 47 minutes and 23 seconds finish on the 95 mile course is now being compared to a Caribbean Airlines trek to Tobago daily, but driver Joey Sabeeney jokingly said he is not ready to transport travellers just yet. Monster’s feat has now eclipsed all other achievements in the event’s 50th-year history, having now been recognised by the world governing body for the sports UIM as an international event, which puts its time into the record books as the fastest in the world from Trinidad to Tobago.

“I am glad that we’ve set this record and have kept the T&T flag flying high in the midst of international competition,” Sabeeney said.

The victory for the 130mph A-Class competitor adds to its hat-trick of wins in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and is the first under new sponsors Motul. It also completes a magnificent record of 58 wins out of 65 races in the boat’s six years of racing in T&T.

After an 8am start at the foreshore, Monster found itself in an expected battle with arch-rivals Mr Solo Too, Jumbie and US entrant Lucas Oil early, but Sabeeney, who was accompanied by his son Joshua as the assistant throttleman, as well as Peter and Daniel Peake as the other crew members, successfully took control of the race after the boat avoided the hazard of floating debris.

The boats had to complete a two-lap circuit before exiting the gulf and later when they reached into Tobago waters.

Sabeeney said their biggest challenge came from a heavy downpour of rain midway through the course which affected visibility, but the crew managed to cross the finish-line as the fastest boat to the sister-isle.

Despite being credited with the fastest time, it was Bacchanal, the 95mph D Class contender that was first to reach Tobago after receiving a staggered start.

First timers Lucas Oil, which was driven by its leader Nigel Hook, stormed home for the second position some seven minutes behind Monster.

Hook later hailed the event as his third best race in the 25 he contested around the world.

“It was a well-organised race that posed much more of a challenge than I expected. I think we were lucky to finish the race in the second position after experiencing early electrical problems. In the end, you have to credit Monster for an excellent performance, but I think we will be back next year to turn our second- place finish into a win,” Hook explained.

Hook said the race exemplified what a great race really is and said he would challenge other US boats to get a taste of the T&T Great Race experience to see how good they really are.

Bacchanal, which was piloted by the father and son team of Wayne and Morgan Honnock, reached Tobago first to win in the D Class, while Mobil Outlaw, the most consistent boat for the year, expectedly took the top spot in the E Class for boats 80mph.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief took the win in the 70 mph F Class, continuing its dominance from the regattas while Limitless, another usual winner in the 60mph G Class, was again in winner’s row.

Joey Sabeeny said that he was delighted to win the bragging rights of this 50th anniversary ahead of Paramount and Mr Solo Too. He said conditions in the Bocas were rough and they lost visibility at one stage, and with an additional ten mile run in the circuit it was somewhat challenging, but in the end the only time they saw any other machine was when they arrived in Tobago.

T&T 2018 GREAT RACE RESULTS

A class 130 mph: Motul Monster

D class 95 mph: Bacchanal

E class 80 mph: Mobil Outlaw

F class 70 mph. Fire Chief II

G class 60 mph. Limitless From Tobago

Cruiser X class: Ruffin It

Cruiser S Class: Apple J

