Relay teams lead golden way for T&T

T&T swimming contingent closed out the second day of the three-day Goodwill Swim Meeting in pole position on Saturday night in Bridgetown, Barbados.

T&T has so far tally 868.5 points to keep the host at bay with a full programme of activities yesterday, the final day of the meeting.

The duo of Zachary Anthony and Giovanni Rivas as well as the Boys 9-10 and Girls 15-17 freestyle relay quartets were all in record-breaking form as T&T continued piling up the medals at the Aquatic Centre in Widley.

Going into yesterday’s final day of competition, four-time defending champions, T&T was well on the way to a record fifth straight title with 868.5 points after securing 83 medals (23 gold, 29 silver and 31 bronze).

Host Barbados was a distant second with 680 points and 57 medals (25 gold, 18 silver, 14 bronze) while the Bahamas was third with 433 points and 35 medals, (14 gold, 10 silver, 11 bronze).

Competing in the 9-10 Boys 200 metres individual medley, Anthony touched the wall in two minutes, 35.53 seconds to better the 2011 mark by Barbadian, Damon St Prix, which stood at 2:36.60.

Rivas got silver in the same event in 2:35.60.

Anthony and Rivas then combined with Jacob Cox and Liam Carrington in the 9-10 Boys 4x100m freestyle relay to set a new mark of 4:30.57, well under the old mark of 4:37.59 set by T&T in 2015.

The girls 15-17 quartet of Courtney Lawrence, Analee Maharaj, Bianca Prevatt and Kami Morean were equally as impressive in winning their 4x100m freestyle relay splash in 4:14.84 to shatter the 2015 time of 4:20.38 by Suriname.

There was also freestyle relay gold for the 9-10 Girls quartet of Madara Edwards, Atiyah Walter, Shauna Nelson and Keryn Burke (4:46.21); the 13-14 Boys 4x100m freestyle relay team of Nicholas Francois, Prince Moreau, Aaron Stuart and Gardel Elcock (3:51.81).

Also picking up gold on Saturday for T&T were Isabella Edwards (two), Walter, Jacob Cox, Dillon Jaglal and Stuart.

Getting silver were Annalee Maharaj, Netania Edwards (two), Anthony, Madara Edwards, Kiara Goodridge (two), Bianca Prevatt, Jordon Mc Millan, and Keryn Burke.

The Eight and Under Girls 4x50m medley relay team of Netania Edwards, Tamia Archibald, Asia-Marie Pouchet and Alyssa Reid, as well as the 11-12 Girls, 4x50 freestyle relay quartet of Sharana Balkaran, Amari Ash, Daniella Blackman and Goodridge also got silver.

Bronze medal winners included Tamia Archibald, Rylan Thomas (three), Jamal Pascall, Courtney Lawrence, Jaglal, Modara Edwards, Prince Moreau, Kami Morean, and Burke (two).

And in the 4x100m freestyle relays, the 11-12 Boys (Keron Kotiah, Justin Hassranah, Nathan Pascall and Jaglal), 13-14 Girls (Isabella Edwards, Naomi Walters, Jaedra Douglas and Patricia-Lee Ravello), as well as the 15-17 Boys quartet of Brandon Coombs, Jamal Pascall, Dante Williams, and Jordon Mc Millan added bronze.

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 2

1. T & T 868.5 (23 gold, 29 silver, 31 bronze - 83 medals)

2. Barbados 680 (25 gold, 18 silver, 14 bronze - 57 medals)

3. Bahamas 433 (14 gold, 10 silver, 11 bronze - 35 medals)

4. Guyana 371

5. Jamaica 367

6. Suriname 298.5

7. St. Lucia 199

8. Grenada 154