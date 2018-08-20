Joseph nets hat-t

Marcus ‘Lobo’ Joseph scored his second hat-trick of the season in all competitions as W Connection outplayed rivals Central FC 6-1 in the first Couva ‘Clasico’ of the T&T Pro League 2018 season on Saturday night.

Joseph, who was denied by the frame and twice by national goalkeeper Marvin Phillip in the first half of the night’s feature contest of a doubleheader at Ato Boldon Stadium, scored his 10th, 11th and 12th goals in all competitions in the second session as W Connection recorded a third straight league win from as many matches to lead the standings with nine points.

Joseph’s bagged his first hat-trick of the season back on June 1 in the Charity Shield 7-1 win over league holders North East Stars.

However, what followed in the feature match, outdid expectations as Central were little match for a W Connection side that welcomed the return of their head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier who was away on international duty with the T&T Under-14s.

Adan Noel and substitute Kierron Mason both celebrated their maiden league goals for their new club, netting W Connection’s first and last items. On a cold and wet night, the Couva Sharks also saw Jomal Williams produced an audacious lob which earned him his third goal in as many matches since returning to the “Savonetta Boys” following a loan stint in Mexico and Azerbaijan with Murcielagos and Zira FK, respectively.

Noel put W Connection ahead after just seven minutes, beating goalkeeper Phillip at the near post after collecting a Kadeem Corbin pass which dissected the Couva Sharks’ defence.

Noel, a speedy winger who joined from Club Sando, added to his shine with an assist six minutes into the second half. Noel’s low cross from the right – at the end of a sweeping move by the Savonetta Boys – was met by Marcus Joseph who turned it past Phillip for a 2-0 cushion.

Joseph got to his double on 68 minutes to extend coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier’s men’s lead, 3-0, with a powerful finish past the Phillip off a left side cross from Williams, making his first start for the season after two appearances off the bench.

Central pulled a goal back, putting the scores at 1-3 from the penalty spot through Akim Armstrong in the 80th minute after Duane Muckette was tripped in the box by defender Triston Hodge.However, Williams got his name on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute to restore Connection’s three-goal cushion with a 4-1 score by lifting the ball over a hapless Phillip to find the back of the net after combining with Joseph in the box.

Joseph then completed his hat-trick when he bundled a right side Isaiah Garcia cross into the back of Phillip’s net to make it 5-1 before Mason completed the 6-1 romp with a rasping strike past the Central goalie after a mazy run from Williams.

In the other match, Defence Force went ahead through an own goal credited to Lashawn Roberts after 69 minutes of brilliant goalkeeping from Glenroy Samuel kept his team in the game.

But after defender Curtis Gonzales, in a desperate effort to rescue the Tetron Boys, executed a fine piece of goalkeeping to keep out a shot from Kyle Bartholomew, the latter converted from the spot to level the game in the final minute of regulation time.

Meanwhile, Club Sando and San Juan Jabloteh were also in winners’ row on Saturday, joining Defence Force on seven points after narrow wins over Point Fortin Civic, 1-0, and Police FC, 2-1, respectively at Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin and at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Police FC 1 (Kurdell Brathwaite 53’ pen.) vs San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Sean Bonval 38’ pen, Jomoul Francois 56’)

Defence Force FC 1 (Lashawn Roberts 70’ Own Goal) vs North East Stars 1 (Kyle Bartholomew 90’ pen.)

Central FC 1 (Akim Armstrong 80’ pen.) vs W Connection 6 (Adan Noel 7’, Marcus Joseph 51’, 68’, 86’, Jomal Williams 83’, Kierron Mason 90’+3)

Point Fortin Civic 0 vs Club Sando 1 (Kemuel Rivers 88’ pen.)

Tomorrow’s Matches

Defence Force FC vs Police FC, 7pm at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo

Central FC vs San Juan Jabloteh, 6pm at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva

W Connection vs Club Sando, 8pm at Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

On Wednesday

St. Ann’s Rangers vs Point Fortin Civic, 4pm at Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima

Morvant Caledonia United vs North East Stars, 7pm at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.