De Boulet, Ramdhani in Carebaco Doubles final
T&T’s Chequeda De Boulet and Guyana’s Priyanna Ramdhani advanced to last night’s women’s Doubles final at the 2018 Senior Carebaco Championship at the Ring Sports Centre, Paramaribo, Suriname.
This after De Boulet and Ramdhani, ranked second battled past Suriname’s Imani Mangroe and Mary-Ann Zhong, 17-21, 21-16 and 21-17 in their semifinal on Thursday night.
In the final, the T&T/Guyana combination faced Barbadians Monyata Rivera and Tamisha Williams who ousted T&T’s Avril Plaza-Marcelle and Barbadian Sabrina Scott 22-20 and 21-14.
On Wednesday night, T&T duo Meera Mahabir and Cathline Ramroop were ousted by Mangroe and Zhong, 10-21, 12-21 in the quarterfinals while Plaza-Marcelle and Scott won a hard-fought contest 22-20, 26-28, 21-10 over Suriname’s Ishaak and Anjali Paragsingh.
In the Men’s Doubles quarterfinals, Suriname’s Mitchel Wongsodikromo and Kevin Yao Lin Zou swept past T&T’s Brandon Graham and Amir Mahabir, 21-6, 21-5.
And in the Mixed Doubles last-eight, Dylan Darmohoetomo and Crystal Leefmans dumped T&T’s Renaldo Sinanan and Plaza-Marcelle, 21-15 and 21-9.
Competing in the second round of the Women’s Singles, De Boulet, who helped T&T to three medals in the Junior Championship which ended last weekend, went under to host player, Rugshaar Ishaak 12-21 and 16-21. The tournament ended last night.
