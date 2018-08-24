Goals galore in NFA Fruta Cup

There were 39 goals scored in seven matches as the 2018 Northern Football Association(NFA) 2018 season started over the weekend with seven matches in the NFA Fruta knockout competition.

Among the big winners on the were Football Factory, now coached by veteran Allister Ramdoo who hammered newcomers Combined Forces 9-1 to set up a meeting with Belmont FC, 3-1 winners over Harvard FC, to spoil their ongoing 75th-anniversary celebrations.

In the other first-round matches played, St Francois Nationals trounced Morvant Elements 3-0;

Block Eight hammered Petit Valley 7-0; Miscellaneous Laventille United edged Patna FC 3-2; Paramin Scholars spanked Malvern FC 5-2, and Trendsetter Hawks outclassed RSSR 3-0.

The match between last year’s ‘Club of the Year’, Cantaro FC and newcomers North Coast Academy carded for the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo was postponed.