Khellawan leads Cadet t-tennis team

Priyanka Khellawan will spearhead this country’s medal hopes when a 16-member team depart tomorrow for the 2018 Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet (Under-11 and Under-13) Championship schedule for the Dominican Republic. The tournament runs from August 26 to 31.

Last year when the competition was held in Kingston, Jamaica, Khellawan was part of the team that won two gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

A winner in the Under-13 Mixed Doubles with Nicholas O’Young, Khellawan crushed Jamaica’s Solesha Young in the Girls Under-13 Singles gold medal contest 11-6, 11-5, 11-5.

T&T’s Imani Edwards-Taylor got bronze after she defeated Jamaica’s Jevera Prendergast 11-4, 11-4, 11-4 in her quarterfinal before going under to Young, 1-11, 4-11, 6-11 in their semifinal.

This time around, Khellawan, Edwards-Taylor, Rebekah Sterling who formed the silver medal-winning team from the Girls Under-13 competition will be joined by Sheneika Collette.

The trio of Khellawan, Edwards-Taylor, and Sterling ended their round-robin with a 3-1 record after defeating Jamaica ‘B’ 3-0, Dominican Republic 3-2 and Guyana/St Vincent and The Grenadines combined, 3-0 and were beaten by champions Jamaica ‘A’ who ended with a perfect record of 4-0. The Dominican Republic got bronze with two wins and two defeats.

Leading the charge in the Boys Under-13 will be O’Young and Jalen Kerr, the latter of whom earned a silver medal in the Singles competition last year after he fell to Dominican Republic’s Marcos Tavarez in their final, 6-11, 13-11, 4-11, 11-9, 9-11.

In the Under-13 Boys competition, Kerr, Young, Jamalli Mauge and Nicolas Lee also picked up a silver medal after losing 3-1 to the Dominican Republic in the final.

The two players were accompanied by their mothers Debbie Mc Ewen and Leah Fraser and manager of the national team, former T&T champions Verna Edwards, an ITTF Level 3 coach Verna Edwards.

T&T TEAM

Girls

Under-11: Chloe Fraser, Ashlea Mohammed, Lyllana Boodhan, Shreya Maraj.

Under-13: Priyanka Khellawan, Imani Edwards-Taylor, Sheneika Collette, Rebekah Sterling

Boys

Under-11: Gabriel John, Dillon Bruce, Sekel Mc Intosh, Kayode Lee

Under-13: Jalen Kerr, Nicholas O’Young, Jamalli Mauge, Samuel Humphreys

Technical staff: Aubrey Andrew Edwards (coach), Edwin Humphreys (coach), Hazare Gopaul (coach), Verna Edwards (manager)