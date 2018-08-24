TKR back to the grind after boat ride

After a couple days rest, the Trinbago Knight Riders resumed preparations yesterday for their clash against the Barbados Tridents at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday and all is reported well.

The team was unlucky to get in a two and a half-hour session at the nets behind the 3Ws stand despite all the rain over the last two days in that country. Manager Colin Borde said the session was excellent and the players are all very eager to get on with the games. The TKR second in the standings behind the Guyana Amazon Warriors with three wins from five matches will be locking horns with the Tridents which have two wins from three matches at 6 pm on Sunday.

After the session yesterday the TKR management took the team on a boat cruise along the scenic West Coast of Barbados as the team continued its team building process. “We have a people from all over the world on our team, so it is important to continue that team building and bonding process. The core group of the guys from last year is still around but there are newcomers as well and what better place to enjoy some time off the field than in beautiful Barbados. We’re going to take the team out, let them swim with the turtles a bit and just enjoy a day off because as you know the T20 games are very intense and we need have had to very hard games in recent times. The boys are feeling good about their cricket and we as management are looking to keep the right balance for them.”

Borde added, “The Tridents are coming off a good win against the Jamaica Tallawahs in Florida and they are playing at home so they will be a difficult proposition and as I have said before the competition is a lot keener this year. We will have our hands full but the talent in our group is great and the boys are focussed. When this happens they are very hard to beat. We are looking forward to winning this game on Sunday because we are treating each match as a final from now on.”