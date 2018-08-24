Waldropt, Ramnauth bag boxing gold

T&T’s Blessing Waldropt and Faith Ramnauth won a gold medal each at the recently concluded Caribbean School Boys and Girls Tournament in Georgetown, Guyana.

The team also captured five silver and two bronze medals as T&T placed second overall behind champion Guyana after three nights of competition.

Waldropt copped T&T’s first gold medal when he outmanoeuvred feisty Guyanese Mark Crawford to snatch a 5-0 unanimous decision in the finals. In the very next bout, while Ramnath brought in gold again when she made light work of Guyanese Anyalis Trellis.

Ramnath dominated from the first bell and at 1:38 into the first round, the referee saved Trellis from further punishment.

The Trinbago team had to settle for some close decisions that went the other way, as Tyrique Hussein and Juan Rodriguez lost their closely fought bouts against homeboys Francis Sukhu and Christopher Romeo respectively. Many felt Rodriguez did enough to take the gold, but he had to settle for the silver.

The talented Nyrell Hussein was leading on the cards until his opponent stepped up the pace during their semi-final match-up. The fitter and more experienced Guyanese, Leon More, took the victory, leaving Nyrell to settle for bronze. Similarly, slippery Abdul Taylor was ahead on points, but faltered with ten seconds to go, allowing his opponent Richard Howard to land a telling blow that made the referee call the bout to a stop.

A newcomer to the ring, Sharika Elias stole the crowd’s attention when she punished Jamaican Britney McFarlane in one of the best bouts of the tournament.

However, the judges saw it differently and awarded McFarlane the bout. A protest was lodged, of which a decision which is still pending. Meanwhile, the youngest member of the team, 12-yearold Aleisha King fought gallantly against a very aggressive Alicia Jackman. The south-based boxer came on strong in the last round but ran out of time to take the victory.

In the final bout of the event, Joshua Sylvester started quite confidently, but unfortunately, his efforts to land his power punches caused a shoulder injury.

The referee called the bout to an end as Sylvester was unable to continue.

The TTBA president, Cecil Forde indicated that it was a good showing by the local boxers and he is predicting that the team will take the overall title next year and promised to start preparations as soon as possible.

Overall, Guyana won ten titles to continue their dominance since its inauguration in 2016 in Guyana.