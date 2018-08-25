Calypso Netballers tackle USA in AFNA opener

T&T Calypso Netballers will jump off their Road to Liverpool Netball World Cup campaign versus minnows USA when the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association continues at the Wildey Gymnasium, Bridgetown, Barbados today from 2 pm.

Last night host Barbados came up against Argentina in the tournament opener and tonight the ‘Bajans’ will be on cour again from 8 pm versus Canada to close out the second day of competition.

In the other matches on today in the seven-team event from which the top two will qualify to next year’s Netball World Cup in England, Grenada faces St Vincent and The Grenadines from 4 pm and Argentina meets St Maarten two hours later.

Having missed out on participating at the Commonwealth Games held earlier this year on the Australian Gold Coast, team captain, John-Davis, a veteran of five World Cups will look to professional duo, shooters, Samantha Wallace and Kalifa Mc Collin to lead the offence with former captain, Joelisa Cooper, a very reliable backup option for the 1979 joint World Champions .

The 24-year-old Wallace is coming off her second season with the New South Wales Swifts in the Suncorp Netball League in Australia while Mc Collin is also back home after the second year in the Vitality Netball League in England, this time with the benecos Mavericks after her debut with the Celtic Dragons, last year.

In addition to the quartet of John-Davis, Wallace, Cooper and Mc Collin, the T&T team coached by Wesley ‘Pepe’ Gomes is a very experienced one with the likes of defensive Candice Guerero, vice-captain Kemba Duncan, Ornella Jack and Daystar Swift all included along with newcomer Shaquanda Greene. Matches can be view @www.netballamericas.com on the Barbados Netball Association facebook page.

T&T TEAM

Rhonda John-Davis (captain), Kemba Duncan (vice-captain), Joelisa Cooper, Shaquanda Greene, Candice Guerero, Tahira Hollingsworth, Onella Jack, Kalifa Mc Collin, Shantel Seemungal, Shernece Seemungal, Daystar Swift, Samantha Wallace

Technical staff: Wesley ‘Pepe’ Gomes (coach), Grace Parkinson-Griffith (assistant coach), Carol Demming (manager), Wayne Samuel (trainer), Liz Mohan-Watts (mental coach)

Today’s matches

n T&T vs USA, 2 pm

n Grenada vs St Vincent and The

Grenadines, 4 pm

n Argentina vs St Maarten, 6 pm

n Barbados vs Canada, 8 pm

Tomorrow’s matches

n Grenada vs Argentina, 4 pm

n Canada vs USA, 6 pm

n Barbados vs St Maarten, 8 pm