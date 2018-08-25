Guerra, Harris lead Straker Nets to fifth win

Sadiki Guerra and Jeffrey Harris combined for 38 points to lead Straker Nets past Detour Shak Attack 86-62 and a fifth straight win in the Barry Stewart Invitational Basketball League at the Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Saith Park, Chaguanas on Thursday night.

Guerra ended with a match-high 22 points for Straker Nets who held an 18-13 first quarter lead which they maintained at the half-time interval, 38-33.

Harris was the next best scorer for the winners who dominated the third quarter, 29-16 to open a 67-49 advantage from which Shak Attack failed to recover.

The duo of Jerrel Doorbal and Steve Williams chipped in with nine points each for the winners, now with maximum ten points at the top of the table, three clear of Defence Force which has a match in hand while Shak Attack is in a three-way tie with Prisons and Trailblazers, all on four points.

However, Prisons has played four matches without a win while Trailblazers and Shak Attack, have played three with a win each.

Also on Thursday night, Nickolia Mills netted 14 and Johann Ferdinand and Jamal Orince nine apiece in SOS Academy’s 58-48 defeat of Shak Attack in the Under-19 Men’s Division.

The trio of Quammie Mohammed, Shorn Solomon and Antonio Ambris all scored in double-figures for Shak Attack with 16, 14 and ten points, respectively. Matches will resume on Tuesday at Maloney Indoor Sports Complex.

RESULTS

Thursday

Women’s Division

Straker Nets (23) 61 (Jameela Mc Carthy 29, Crystal-Ann George 12, Kielle Connelly 11) vs Brian Chase (28) 57 (Allison Young 21, Stephanie Isaac 12)

Quarter scores: 1st; 11-19 Brian Chase; 2nd; 23-28 Brian Chase; 3rd. 38-40 Brian Chase.

On Monday

Men’s Division

Straker Nets (36) 82 (Triston Benjamin 18, Sadiki Guerra 13, Jeffrey Harris 13, Richard Guiseppi 9) vs Police (27) 61 (Dexroy Manswell 15, Ronell Winter 13, Don Wilkinson

Under-19 Men

SOS Academy (27) 58 (Nickolai Mills 14, Johann Ferdinand 9, Jamal Orince 9) vs Detour Shak Attack (27) 48 (Quammie Mohammed 16, Shorn Solomon 14, Antonio Ambris 10)

Men’s Division

Straker Nets (38) 86 (Sadiki Guerra 22, Jeffrey Harris 16, Jerell Doorbal 9, Steve Williams 9) vs Shak Attack (33) 62 (Kurt Christian 15, Orlando Mapp 13, Sean Lawrence 12)

LATEST MEN’S STANDINGS

Teams P W L Pts

1. Strakers 5 5 0 10

2. Defence Force 4 3 1 7

3. Police 4 2 2 6

4. Petro Jazz 4 2 2 6

5. Trail Blazers 3 1 2 4

6. Shak Attack 3 1 2 4

7. Prisons 4 0 4 4

8. Brian Chase 2 1 1 3

9. SOS Academy 2 1 1 3

10. UWI 2 1 1 3

11. Maloney Pacers 1 0 1 1

UPCOMING MATCHES

Tuesday August 28

Venue: Maloney Indoor Sports Complex, Maloney:

Under-19 Men: Valencia Heat vs New Age Lions, 7.30 pm

Men’s Division: Maloney Pacers vs SOS Academy, 8.30 pm

Wednesday August 29

Venue: Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Saith Park:

Under-19 Men: 500 Hawks vs Straker Nets, 7.30 pm

Men’s Division: Straker Nets vs Trailblazers, 8.30 pm

Thursday August 30

Venue: Southern Regional Indoor Sports Complex, Pleasantville

Men’s Division: Brian Chase vs Police, 7.30 pm

Men’s Division: Detour Shak Attack vs Petro Jazz, 8.30 pm