Stephen Ames Open tees off October 7

The inaugural Stephen Ames Golf Open will take place on October 7 at the Pointe-a-Pierre golf club, according to Adam Montano the junior golf coordinator at the club.

The club launched the tournament on Thursday night where the organisers gave details of the event which is being held to honour of Stephen Ames and to also raise funds to pump into the club’s youth development programme.

Montano said: “We are very happy to host this event in honour of Stephen who played his early golf at this club. We have embarked on a programme called ‘No kid left behind’ and we are looking to raise funds to properly train these young golfers at our club.

“We have around ten kids training at the moment and one of them Dravid Bhim represented T&T earlier this year in Jamaica. Out of the 10, we have five underprivileged children and as you know golf is an expensive sport.

“We have decided at the club to make this game available for all young persons who want to play the game and hence we are looking to bring on stream further development programmes and more kids on board. We have acquired the services of top local golfer Joshua Galt and we will be working with me in bringing these kids up to scratch.”

Ames sent a video message to all present and said the course was where it all happened for him.

“At the age of 12 this is where it all happened for me and I am happy to see that the club has decided to help the young ones,” he said.

“We need to make the sport available to many more young people in the country and this is a great move by the club which I applaud. I remember spending entire days on that course. I would go there as a young boy on a Saturday and play 36 holes and then show up on Sunday and play another 18 holes.

“Whenever you missed Stephen he could have been found on the golf course. so I am happy other young people are now getting that chance.” Stephen’s parents Marilyn and Michael were both presents at the event on Thursday as well.

Club president Kalam Sookoor said he was happy to be able to provide a meaningful option for the young ones. “Given the current state of affairs in this country, we all need to work together to make things better. We at the club are now giving an opportunity to many young people to come and get involved in a meaningful activity and we look forward to great participation.”

Representing the Ministry of Sport was Patrice Charles and he gave the ministry’s commitment to assisting with the programme.