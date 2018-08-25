Streaking Far represents local breeding industry

For the first time in many years we are about to witness a race, a prestigious one at that, and the favourite will be a locally bred horse. This can come to pass on no other day but Independence Day at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

The race—the Oaks Stakes over 1,800 metres on the main track where fourteen fillies have been entered. Leading the field in the $100,000 purse event is the Glenn Mendez trained Streaking Far. This filly is owned by Laurence Bermont and was bred locally by Bermont. Based on the form book she has all the credentials to win the $60,000 first prize cheque and also gives a boost to the local racing industry. It feels so good that for the first time in the history of this event a locally bred equine star looks set to dominate.

Streaking Far is clearly, the best filly in the event evident by her second and fourth-placed effort behind the Champion three-year-old colt and Triple Crown’ bound General JN in the Guineas and the Midsummer Classic. In her last run, she was beaten by an improving colt in Affirmative in the Breeders Classic and she looks set to carry the T&T flag with pride on Friday. Whatever beats her will win the Oaks Stakes.

The top Jamaican bred challenger is last season’s leading two-year-old champion filly Dancin Deputy. This filly trained by John O’Brien has not shown the improvement of the O’Brien yard and something may be amiss. However, like many of O’Brien other three-year-olds of the past, something may click and the form of the filly may change. Should that happen on Friday then we are in for a great race. I cannot envisage Streaking Far losing with Glenn Mendez string in such great form.

Of the others, Princess Sophia which beat my selection over 1,300 metres earlier in the season must have an outside shot while Blazing Gem continues to improve. The horse which I think will run well is the Harold Chadee owned and trained River Secret.

In the feature Independence Cup over 1,800 metres on the turf, this looks like a romp for the Shivam Maharaj owned Stockyard which was disappointing last time out in the President’s Cup behind the impressive Princess Suri. At the weights, there is no problem for the Walter Debysingh trained star not to win back to back editions of this $150,000 purse event. Should the race stay on the turf course then Magical Victory and Howsweetitis could follow Stockyard home.

The picture will change completely should the race be moved to the main track as the lone Main track entrant Princess Suri form the Shaffique Khan stables will be in the fray. At the weights and on the main track Princess Suri will continue her winning ways as she has improved beyond all recognition since being held up in her races. Once the race stays on the turf Stockyard will win. Should it be taken off the turf then there can only be one winner, Princess Suri.