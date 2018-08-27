Affirmative ready to run derby upset

Maharaj will send out his derby hopeful Affirmative hoping that he will live up to his name on Independence Day (August 31) when he goes to post for the final event on the Arima Rec Club (ARC) nine-race holiday card on Friday.

Affirmative has raced only five times in his career winning twice, placing second to Princess Sophia twice and once finishing third behind General JN in the Midsummer Classic.

Last time out he made every yard of the running to win the Breeders Classic over course and distance and he will be very difficult to beat come Friday. Last time out he had the Streaking Far 1 1/4 lengths behind and this filly will no doubt boost the form when she goes to post hours before in the Oaks Stakes over course and distance.

Wilmer Galviz will have the leg-up on the Walter Debysingh trained three-year-old chestnut colt by Charismatic Cat /Rosalinda. This will be Affirmative last run before the prestigious Derby when he will meet the likes of ,General JN and Cape Canaveral who has won all his starts impressively and by wide margins.

Cape Canaveral is trained by Glenn Mendez who is the only trainer to has ever won the ‘Triple Crown” on two occasions at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

With 53 kilos he does not look over-burdened and must win this race impressively to give his connection the feel that they have a chance in the Trinidad Derby.

However, Affirmative has shown a progressive profile and he should improve past his rivals which include fellow three-yearold and stablemate Master of War. The Harold Chadee trained grey Rough ‘N’ Tumble has won well in his last two starts and must be expected to go close again for Ubardo Casique.

I expect the Glenn Mendez trained Lombard Street to run another game race and he will be expected to go close in this event. But all being well, I would expect Affirmative to give his classic aspiration another boost with an emphatic triumph in this event.

This will set up a great clash with the formidable General JN and the unbeaten Cape Canaveral in the Derby.