Hinds among T&T match officials active in CONCACAF

Match officials from T&T including referees, assistant referees and assessors have been consistently involved in various competitions and events staged in the CONCACAF region in recent weeks. Cecile Hinds, Crystal Sobers, Joseph Bernard, Nicolai Nyron and Kareem McMayo were all on international assignments recently.

Back in July, Women’s referee Hinds was appointed to the CONCACAF Under-17 Women’s Championship at IMG Academy Florida, USA, and officiated at one of the semifinals and also served as the fourth official at the third place qualifying match.

Men’s Assistant referee Bertrand was also appointed to serve at the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia. His performances earned him an appointment for the Final between Colombia and Venezuela. Women’s Referee Sobers was also appointed to the CAC Games and went as far as the semifinals where she carried the whistle for Mexico’s 3-1 win over Venezuela.

was also the Assistant Referee at the recent CONCACAF League of Sixteen matches between Panama’s Arabe Unido and Portmore United in Kingston.

T&T officials, referee Nicolai Nyron and Assistant Kareem McMayo received appointments for the Caribbean Football Union Under-14 boys Challenge Series leg in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, three veteran officials of the game Michael Ragoonath, Neil Brizan and Jaggernath Goolcharan have been invited to participate in the CONCACAF Assessors Seminar from September 21-23 in Costa Rica. The focus of this seminar will be on the following activities: Assessing: All participants will be required to complete an assessment prior to arrival and Theoretical sessions in the classroom. Forty-seven assessors from throughout the Confederation will partake under the guidance of instructors Peter Pendergast, John Nielsen and Esse Baharmast.

Also, assistant referee Ainsley Rochard has been invited by the US Soccer Association to officiate at the September 7th International Friendly between Guatemala and Ecuador at Toyota Park Bridgeville, USA.

Commenting on the work being done by referees such as herself, Hinds noted, “I think it’s a sign of progress being made by officials from Trinidad and Tobago who are receiving appointments and being offered the opportunity to officiate at the various levels in CONCACAF.

Getting the chance to serve at the highest level is tremendous and will only serve to improve the standard of officiating in Trinidad and Tobago. With regards to my selection at the CONCACAF U-17 Women as an elite referee, it was an overwhelming and awesome experience,” she told TTFA Media.

She added, “Before I left Trinidad I had to prepare by attending practical and theory sessions at the Ato Boldon Stadium. The Championship itself was very time-consuming. We had one-hour training sessions every morning except for game days. We also had pre-match and debriefings on game days.”

The T&T Football Association Referees Department which is headed by Wayne Caesar continues to monitor and offer support towards the progress of local Referees in collaboration with the T&T Football Referees Association of which Joseph Taylor is the preside