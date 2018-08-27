Mendez Village crowns All Stars champion team

All stars cricket team captured the 2018 Mendez Sports Club Windball Cricket league title after recording a 51-run victory over Family II in the final play at Mendez Village Recreation Ground on Saturday night in Siparia.

Batting first All-Stars led by all-rounder Jason Jairam, who scored 39 runs posted 109 in their allotted 10 overs. In reply, Family II could only muster 58. Jairam also took two wickets to secure the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

The organisers congratulated All-Stars, Family II, Mendez club, Wet fowl, Family Alliance, Mahadeo, Branch Road and Mendez Reloaded for playing the game in high spirits and with sportsmanship during the duration of the competition which was designed to provide entertainment to the community.

While many from the community contributed, the organisers said a special thank you to Rona Jodonanan for her contribution which made the competition possible.