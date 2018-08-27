Trinidad to co-host regional Super50

Fans in T&T are in for a cricket treat after the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament, as this country will co-host the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Super 50 series in October.

The Group A in the preliminary round will be played here, while Barbados will host Group B, as well as the semifinals and the final. The tournament bowls-off on October 8 with two matches per day, leading to the final on October 28. There will be a total of 20 matches in Trinidad and 23 in Barbados. Five teams will be based in T&T and another five in Barbados.

Apart from hosts T&T, the other teams in Group A are Windward Volcanoes, Guyana Jaguars, T&T Red Force, Windies B and Canada. In group B the battle will be amongst Barbados, USA, Leewards, Jamaica and the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC).

In each country, there will be two matches per day and after the prelims, the two top teams from T&T will fly across to Barbados to come up against the two top teams from that country. T&T, the most successful team in the history of the tournament failed to make it into the semifinals last time around and will be looking to do much better this time around.

The T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) will soon look to invite players to train for the tournament which should come after the CPL closes on September 16. They will then settle on a final squad and enter into a camp ahead of the tournament.

This year, T&T also played host to the regional Under-17 tournament which was won by Barbados by 0.1 points, while the regional Under-15 tournament was played in Jamaica and won also by Barbados. The Regional Under-19 tournament is currently on the way in St Vincent and T&T have already taken the three-day title, with the one day title to be settled this weekend.