Wallace, McCollin shoot down USA

T&T Calypso Netballers will be confident of making it two wins from as many matches when they come up against Canada at the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association at the Wildey Gymnasium, Bridgetown, Barbados from 4 pm today.

In their opener on Saturday, the Calypso Netballers led by the shooting of professional duo Samantha Wallace and Kalifa McCollin clobbered USA 86-29.

Wallace, 24, who plies her trade with New South Wales Swift in Australia ended with 41 goals from 46 attempts and McCollin, who is attached to the benecos Mavericks in England sank 24 of 26 attempts.

Former captain Joelisa Cooper chipped in with 16 and rising star, Tahira Hollingsworth got the other five goals for the Wesley ‘Pepe’ Gomes national women’s team.

On the other hand, Canada suffered a 28-70 loss to host Barbados in their first match on Saturday and came up against the USA last night.

Barbados which faced St Maarten in last night’s third and final match lead the table with a 2-0 record, the same as Grenada, but with a far superior goal difference.

Having missed out on participating at the Commonwealth Games held earlier this year on the Australian Gold Coast, team captain, Rhonda John-Davis, a veteran of five World Cups will be keen for her team to be professional in their approach as they look towards finishing in the top two teams in the six-nation round-robin event to qualify to next year’s Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England.

AFNA RESULTS

On Friday

Barbados 105 vs Argentina 10

On Saturday

T&T 86 vs USA 29

Grenada 62 vs St Vincent and The Grenadines 49

St Maarten 35 vs Argentina 33

Barbados 70 vs Canada 28

Yesterday:

Grenada 106 vs Argentina 11

Today’s Matches

Canada vs T&T, 4 pm

USA vs Grenada, 6 pm

St Vincent and The Grenadines vs St Maarten, 8 pm

Tomorrow

Argentina vs USA, 4 pm

St Vincent and The Grenadines vs Barbados, 6 pm

Grenada vs T&T, 8 pm