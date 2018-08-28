Bronze for U-13 boys, girls

T&T Boys and Girls Under-13 had to settle for bronze when the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet (Under-11 and Under-13) Championship continued in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, yesterday.

Following a 0-3 loss to Puerto Rico in their Group Two opening match on Sunday, the T&T boys team of Nicholas O’Young, Jalen Kerr, Jamalli Mauge and Nicolas Lee rebounded to beat Guyana 3-1 and Dominican Republic ‘B’ 3-2 to end in the second spot in the pool for a semifinal clash with Group One winner, Dominican Republic ‘A’ at Parque del Este.

The host proved a difficult task for T&T with only Kerr winning his match in a 3-1 loss while St Lucia stunned Puerto Rico by a similar 3-1 margin in the other semifinal.

There are no third place playoffs so both T&T and Puerto Rico got bronze.

T&T Under-13 girls team of Priyanka Khellawan, Imani Edwards-Taylor, Sheneika Collette and Rebekah Sterling also had to settle for bronze in their six-team round-robin series.

This after T&T quartet whipped Guyana 3-1; Dominican Republic ‘B’ 3-0 and the Dominican Republic ‘A’, 3-1 as well on Sunday, only to lose to remaining matches versus winners Puerto Rico (1-3) and runners-up Jamaica, (1-3) yesterday.

In the Girls, Under-11 Team competition, T&T’s Chloe Fraser, Ashlea Mohammed, Lyllana Boodhan and Shreya Maraj ended fifth of six teams.

In their opener on Sunday, T&T battled past Guyana, 3-2 before losing to Dominican Republic ‘A; 0-3 and Puerto Rico, 2-3.

And yesterday, the T&T youngsters complete round-robin play with defeats against Dominican Republic ‘B’, and Jamaica, both by 0-3 margins.

The Under-11 Boys quartet of Gabriel John, Dillon Bruce, Sekel Mc Intosh, Kayode Lee went under to Guyana, 1-3 but rebounded to beat Dominican Republic ‘B’, 3-1.

However, they got off to a rough start yesterday, going under to Dominican Republic ‘A’ (0-3) followed by two more losses, 1-3 versus Jamaica and Puerto Rico, 0-3. The tournament continues today.