Calypso Netballers crush Canada 79-26

T&T Calypso Netballers made it two wins from as many matches when they crushed Canada 79-26 at the 2018 Americas Federation of Netball Association at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Wildey, Barbados, yesterday.

Coming off a dominant 86-29 victory over the USA in their opener on Saturday, the ‘Calypso Netballers’ again started brightly with professional duo Samantha Wallace and Kalifa Mc Collin combining for a 22-6 first quarter lead.

The 24-year-old Wallace who plies her trade with New South Wales Swift in Australia and Mc Collin of benecos Mavericks in England continued to pile on the goals in the second quarter as T&T extended their advantage to 44-12 with another 22 goals quarter to their opponents six.

With the victory all but secured T&T coach Wesley ‘Pepe’ Gomes made a few changes to his line-up at the half-time interval including the introduction of former captain Joelisa Cooper and Tahira Hollingsworth as goal attack and goal shoot for Wallace who sank 32 from 35 and Mc Collin 12 from14.

Despite the changes, the ‘Calypso Netballers’ continued to outplay their opponents and at the end of the third quarter held a comfortable 63-18 cushion.

The final period saw a little more fight from the Canadians who had their best shooting quarter of eight goals, while T&T had its lowest output of 16 to win by 53 and move to four points, the same as Grenada whom they face today from 8 pm.

Canada which suffered a 28-70 loss to host Barbados in their first match on Saturday, entered the match against T&T on a high, after a narrow 45-43 win against the USA on Sunday night.

Barbados leads the seven-team round-robin competition with maximum six points after hammering St Maarten 110-12 in Sunday’s late match.

Last night, USA faced Grenada and St Vincent and The Grenadines tackled St Maarten.

At the end the round-robin series on Sunday, the top two teams will qualify to next year’s Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England.

Results

ON SUNDAY

Grenada 106 vs Argentina 11

Canada 45 vs USA 43

Barbados 110 vs St Maarten 12

YESTERDAY

T&T 79 vs Canada 26

n UPCOMING FIXTURES

TODAY

Argentina vs USA, 4 pm

St Vincent and The Grenadines

vs Barbados, 6 pm

Grenada vs T&T, 8 pm

ON THURSDAY

St Vincent and The

Grenadines vs USA, 4 pm

T&T vs St Maarten, 6 pm

Grenada vs Canada, 8 pm