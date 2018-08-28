Dinninath cops Petrotrin title

The inform Omesh Dinninath copped the 2018 Petrotrin Golf Club annual championship title, with a fine two-day performance at the club’s facilities in Pointe-a-Pierre over the weekend.

Dinninath recorded scores of 71 and 77 to take the overall title, he was also the winner of the A-Class category. In the women’s division, the club’s coordinator Sherryann Fortune produced a score of 88 on Saturday and one stroke better on Sunday, for an overall score of 175.

In the juniors section, Aidan Ali was good as he held an overall score of 185 to take the title. Winning the B Class was Robert Ballack with an overall score of 160, Errol Goopiesingh was the C Class champion after he totalled 178. Lennox Oudit took the D Class winner with a score of 208 over the two days.

The well-attended event came off without any incidents and the golfers enjoyed the recently improved course. Captain of the club Kalam Sookoor expressed his satisfaction with the overall tournament and said, “This was a great weekend for golf in Pointe-a-Pierre and the members truly enjoyed themselves. The quality of the competition was high and I want to not only congratulate all the winners but everyone who took part in this wonderful event. We continue to work to improve the sport at this club and we are encouraged by the great support from our members.”