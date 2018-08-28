Julien gets Soca Warriors call

Teenage defender Keston Julien of Slovakian club Trencin is the lone un-capped player called up by T&T Soca Warriors coach Dennis Lawrence in a 20-man squad for the September 6th international Friendly against the United Arab Emirates.

The 19-year-old Julien, a left back formerly of San Juan Jabloteh has featured regularly for his club this season both domestically and in the Europa League qualifiers.

Also named in the squad by Lawrence is Charleston Battery striker, Atualla Guerra who has so far netted 14 goals for his team in the United Soccer League (USL).

It is the first call-up for the 30-year-old Guerra in over two years while Kathon St Hillaire who recently signed for SC Znojmo FK in the Czech Republic is also included, Some of the notables back in the team include Germany-based Joevin Jones, Sheldon Bateau, Shahdon Winchester, Levi Garcia, Nathan Lewis, Aubrey David, Khaleem Hyland, Daneil Cyrus, Triston Hodge, Kevan George and goalkeepers Adrian Foncette and Marvin Phillip.

The team assembles in Barcelona on September 3rd before heading to Gerona for the match.

“It is important that we understand that the squad was selected with different things to take into consideration. There were a number of players that were very close but we had to take into consideration the amount of time we will have in terms of training because the journey will take almost over a day and a half. We had to select a squad of players that basically knew what exactly what we are about and how we want to work and the things we want to do. We need to put in a performance and try to get a result,” Lawrence said.

“We took the opportunity to bring in players like Keston Julien and Ataulla Guerra to give them the opportunity to come in and push for a place in the team. We have to have a competitive squad. Going into this game we are going to challenge ourselves in a different way. Me the head coach, I am going to challenge myself in terms of right, ‘can we go and win the game’. The objective is to try and win the game,” he added.

Among the players missing out are Marcus Joseph, Sean De Silva, Yohance Marshall, Keron ‘Ball Pest’ Cummings’, Cordell Cato, Carlyle Mitchell and Mekeil Williams as well as Central American based strikers, Rundell Winchester and Jerrel Britto.

T&T SQUAD TO FACE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Goalkeepers: Adrian Foncette (Police FC), Marvin Phillip (Central FC)

Defenders: Sheldon Bateau (FC Kairat—Kazakhstan), Daneil Cyrus (Al-Orobah FC—Saudi Arabia), Aubrey David (Vaasan Palloseura FC—Finland), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force), Triston Hodge (W Connection), Keston Julien (AS Trencin FC—Slovakia)

Midfielders: Kevan George (Charlotte Independence—USA), Neveal Hackshaw (Charleston Battery—USA), Akeem Humphrey (Club Sando), Khaleem Hyland (Al Faisaly FC—Saudi Arabia), Duane Muckette (Central FC), Levi Garcia (Kiryat Shomona FC—Israel), Ataulla Guerra (Charleston Battery—USA), Joevin Jones (Darmstadt 98—Germany), Nathan Lewis (Indy Eleven FC—USA), Kathon St Hillaire (SC Znojmo FK—Czech Republic), Jomal Williams (W Connection)

Forward: Shahdon Winchester (SJK Seinajoki—Finland)

Technical staff: Dennis Lawrence (head coach), Stuart Charles-Fevrier (assistant coach), Stern John (assistant coach), Ross Russell (goalkeeper coach), Israel Dowlat (doctor), Dave Isaac (medic), Saron Joseph (therapist), Sam Huggins (trainer), Michael Williams (equipment manager), Wayne Cunningham (media officer), Richard Piper (manager).