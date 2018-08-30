Richards snares DL bronze

Sprinter Jereem Richards would have been aiming for the gold medal in the 200m at the Weltklasse Zurich IAAF Diamond League final but had to settle for bronze as in-form American sensation Noah Lyles finished first in Zurich, Switzerland.

Richards touched the tape in a time of 20.04 seconds which was slower than his season and personal best of 19.97.

Nicknamed the ‘The Dream’ Richards who took the 200m gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia beating into second place Canadian Aaron Brown. He again left Brown in his wake as he finished fourth in a time of 201.4.

However, the day belongs to Lyles who stormed to the finish line in a time of 19.67 seconds which was just a tad slower than his personal best of 19.65.

The 21-year-old American who has dominated the half-lap season winning four times in as many outings before this continued his golden run. In winning his previous four races he clocked times of 19.83, 19.69, 19.69 and 19.65. Coming in second was Ramin Guliyev the reigning world champion. He pride of Turkey clocked a time of 20.04.

On the women’s side, the news was not too good for T&T, as Commonwealth 100m champion Michelle-Lee-Ahye, who finished seventh out of nine starters with one disqualification. Ahye faced tough opposition in her event and clocked 11.27 seconds which was much slower than her personal best of 10.82. Marie-Josee Ta Lou who was expected to be the main challenger for gold at this event lost her first race of the season. She actually came in third in 11.10. Taking the honours on this occasion was Murielle Ahoure from the Ivory Coast in 11.01.

Running in second was Dina Asha Smith, who is a joint leader on the 2018 world performance list at 10.85 seconds. The American ran an 11.08 to take second amongst the strong field. (VM)