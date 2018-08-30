Stockyard chases Independence Cup

All roads lead to Santa Rosa Park in Arima today where the Arima Race Club (ARC) will be at the centre of one of the biggest race-days for the year with its nine-race Independence Day card.

There will be two feature events, the Independence Cup over 1,800 metres on the Turf Track and the Grade Two – Oaks Stakes for West Indian Bred Three-Year-Old Fillies over a distance of 1,800 metres on the main track.

The Independence Stakes looks like a rematch between last year’s winner Stockyard and His conqueror Princess Suri from the Shaffique Khan Stables should the race be taken off the turf.

If the race stays on the turf then Stockyard should have little problem in taking the first prize cheque for champion owner Shivam Maharaj.

When last they met in the President’s Cup, Princess Suri was impressive in taking the spoils when receiving just three kilos from Stockyard which finished fourth. On Independence Day she will be receiving eight kilos and if the race is taken off the grass she will be a very short-priced favourite to continue her winning ways. This horse has improved considerably in the interim and will win if racing.

In the co-feature, Oak Stakes Streaking far will be at prohibitive odds to succeed. Based on all form, she has the form in the books to win easily for leading rider Ricky Jadoo and trainer Glenn Mendez.

There seems to be little with a form to challenge her and it will be only Dancin Deputy which has been showing no form at all this season, which has the capacity to beat her. River Secret keeps improving and she could go well.

Post time for the first event today is 12.30 pm.