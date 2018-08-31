Calypso Girls 95, St Maarten 8

T&T completely outplayed St Maarten, 95-8, to get its fourth consecutive win at the Americas Federation of Netball Associations qualifiers at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Wildey, Barbados, yesterday.

In the lopsided affair, the “Calypso Girls” led from start to finish with goal-shooter Samantha Wallace and goal-attack Kalifa McCollin combining to score 35 goals before St Maarten connected one goal.

The national players under the instructions of coach Wesley “Pepe” Gomes installed a press defence from the first pass which St Maarten had no answer for.

By the time T&T had reached 42 goals, St Maarten made only hit its second goal.

Wallace went on to score 38 goals from 39 attempts while McCollin netted 16 from as many tries to have T&T ahead 26-0 in the first quarter then 54-2 at the half.

On the resumption, they were replaced by Joelisa Cooper and Tahirah Hollingsworth, respectively, who continued where the professional duo had left off with Cooper producing 30 in 31 and Hollingsworth, 11 of 14.

Down on the other end, the defenders were just as productive with the opening pair in the circle Shaquanda Greene and Kemba Duncan causing problems for goal-shooter Janice Landifort (0/1) and goal-attack Emily Bloomfield (1/4).=

St Maarten made some changes in the shooting circle using Menelva Maduro (2/3) and later Kathetina Gumbs (2/4) and although they were better, were still outmatched by their opponents.

Daystar Swift entered T&T’s defensive circle and she performed effectively as well along with the reliable Onella Jack-Hill, who picked off much of St Maarten’s passes.

T&T never let up and held a 77-3 lead in the third quarter before dominating the fourth period and seized the huge 87-goal victory. The local netballers take on Argentina today before meeting Barbados tomorrow in a virtual final.