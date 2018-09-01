Soca Princesses’ defence falls apart

Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw scored a late double to help sink T&T 4-1 in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualifiers in Jamaica, yesterday.

In the top of the table clash at Independence Park (National Stadium) in Kingston, T&T striker Kayla Taylor scored the opening goal in the tenth minute. This was just after the substitution of midfielder Tasha St Louis in the seventh minute. She was replaced by defender Liana Hinds.

The score remained the same at half-time, 1-0, in favour of the “Women Warriors” as they hoped to maintain their unbeaten senior record.

On the resumption, Jamaica coach Hue Menzies made an early substitution, replacing Deneisha Blackwood with Jody Brown in the 46th minute.

Coach Anton Corneal also changed his second-half line-up eight minutes later, opting for Rhea Belgrave, in for defender Jenelle Cunningham.

Menzies made another change in the 64th minute bringing in Giselle Washington for midfielder Christina Chang which paid dividends for the “Reggae Girls” within minutes. Washington levelled the score, 1-1, in the 70th minute.

The Jamaicans continued attacking and were rewarded with their second goal in the 79th minute from Shaw, who returned ten minutes later to put her team up 3-1.

Jamaica never looked back and it was Brown, another substitute, who put the icing on the cake for the host team with a goal in the 92nd minute, to stay unbeaten with nine points from three matches.

Meanwhile, T&T suffered its first loss and dropped to the third spot with six points behind Cuba, which has a better goal difference, with both teams having one match outstanding.

The tournament concludes tomorrow with T&T meeting fourth-placed Bermuda, which is on three points from three matches, at 4 pm and Jamaica takes on Cuba from 7 pm, at the end of which the top three teams will qualify to the final phase of CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualification.

Earlier, Bermuda whipped winless Antigua and Barbuda, 5-0 to get its first win of the tournament. Deshae Darrell netted a pair of goals for the winner in the 76th minute and penalty in the 81st minute while her teammates, midfielder Akelyla Furbet (13th), forward Nia Christopher (43rd) and defender Teyah Lindo (87th) scored a goal each.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Jamaica 3 3 0 0 17 1 9

Cuba 3 2 0 1 11 3 6

T&T 3 2 0 1 9 6 6

Bermuda 3 1 0 2 0 6 3

Antigua & Barbuda 4 0 0 4 0 26 0