Bravo takes TKR back to the top

Skipper Dwayne Bravo dug the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) out of a hole and into a total of 199/4 to which the St Kitts Patriots replied with 153/8 in their latest Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty20 (T20) clash at Warner Park in St Kitts, last night.

With the 46-run win, TKR storms right back to the top of the standings with ten points from seven matches. Guyana Amazon Warriors also have ten points but TKR has the better net run rate.

The fans here drinking their “goat water” yesterday morning were speaking confidently of a Patriots win, especially after they barked loudly in the TKR backyard earlier in the tournament to defeat them.

An hour and 15 minutes into the match, they were on top and celebrating in grand style as the home team had stifled the visitors through disciplined bowling and a slow tack.

Enter Bravo in the 16th over and the match changed decisively. Coming to the crease with the score at 133/4 with four overs to go, the elder Bravo created a CPL record by becoming the first batsman to hit five sixes in an over.

The hapless bowler was Alzari Joseph who at that time had bowled brilliantly with 2/13 off three overs. He would end with the unflattering figures of 2/43 off four, as Bravo slammed him for five successive sixes in the 19th over.

Bravo ended with a brutal 37 not out off 11 balls in a remarkable hitting display. The innings of the most consistent TKR player Colin Munro of 76 not out, took backstage.

The appetite for the Bravo main course came from his brother Darren who smacked two successive sixes in 18 before his brother came in.

Munro was the glue that held the innings together as he came in after the now usual loss of Sunil Narine.

He lost the off-colour Chris Lynn soon after before fellow New Zealander Brendan McCullum joined him to stage the recovery.

The two added 78 runs for the third wicket to bring the TKR back into the contest.

However, the going was not at the usual rapid rate and it required a special effort from the “champion” to give them their unassailable total. Munroe’s 76 not out came off 50 balls and included three fours and five sixes.

McCullum contributed 35 off 33 balls with two fours and two sixes.

When Patriots went in to bat, TKR started the attack up front with mystery spinner Narine, given his history with the world boss.

Narine kept him quiet but it was the young raw pace of Anderson Phillip who delivered the big blow. He had Gayle edging to Ramdin for nine.

Trinidadian Evin Lewis finally found form, hitting 52 off 37 balls but Phillip accounted for him as well as Brandon King later on to dismantle the batting.

Fawad Ahmed was also excellent on the night taking 2/28, while Muhammad Ali Khan snared his 11th wicket of the campaign to ensure the win.

SCOREBOARD

TKR vs Patriots

TKR inns

S Narine c Joseph b Brathwaite 6

C Lynn b Joseph 18

C Munro Not out 76

B McCullum b Joseph 35

D Bravo c Mahmudullah b Cottrell 18

D Bravo not out 37

Extras: 9

Total for 4 wkts: 199

Fall of wkts:10, 34,112, 133,

Bowling: S Cottrell 4-0-30-1, C Brathwaite 4-0-40-1, A Joseph 4-0-43-2, B Cutting 4-0-35-0, Anton Devcich 2-0-20-0. Mahmudullah 2-0-20-0.

Patriots inns

C Gayle c Ramdin b Phillip 9

E Lewis lbw Phillip 52

HE van Dussen b Fawad 1

D Thomas c Ramdin b Ali Khan 23

A Devich c Bravo b Fawad 7

B Cutting run out 9

C Brathwaite c Phillip b Bravo 21

B King c Narine b Phillip 7

Mahmadullah not out 2

A Joseph not out 4

Extras: 12

Total for 8 wkts: 153

Fall of wkts: 22, 51, 88, 97, 115, 121, 138, 150.

Bowling: Ali Khan 4-0-32-1, S Narine 4-0-22-0, A Phillip 4-0-40-3, F Ahmed 4-0-28-2, D Bravo 4-0-26-1.

Result: TKR won by 46 runs.

Player of the match: Colin Munro.