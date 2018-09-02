CALYPSO GIRLS QUALIFY FOR NETBALL WORLD CUP

Goal-attack Kalifa McCollin was superb yesterday in helping the T&T netball team coolly cement a spot in the Netball World Cup next year in Liverpool, England after a huge 80-26 victory over St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in Barbados.

Defence has played a huge role in the “Calypso Girls” victories thus far in the Americas Federation of Netball Associations (AFNA) Qualifiers and against SVG at the Sir Garfield Stadium Gymnasium, was no different.

McCollin shot with 100 per cent accuracy, netting all of her 32 attempts in another one-sided win for the local netballers. Her goal-shooter Samantha Wallace was her superb shooting self also, producing 25 goals from 27 attempts as the centre-court unit of captain Rhonda John-Davis, the wing-attack, who was later replaced by Shantel Seemungal, and centre Candice Guerero, did well in feeding their shooters with their crisp passing.

Their efforts were well rewarded as the professional shooters had T&T ahead 27-6 in the first quarter, staying dominant into the second period, to hold a 45-14 lead at the halfway mark, showing their superiority to the SVG team.

On defence, it was the high-flying duo of goal-keeper Shaquanda Greene and goal-defence Kemba Duncan keeping the SVG’s goal-shooter Mary Ann Frederick and goal-attack Shellissa Davis uncomfortable in the opposition’s offensive circle while Onella Jack-Hill did everything that coach Wesley “Pepe” Gomes desired of his wing-defence, intercepting wayward passes from the SVG players.

On the resumption of the second half, coach Gomes replaced Wallace with Joelisa Cooper, who showcased her experience in shooting. The former captain boosted T&T with 18 goals of 20 tries, 11 of which came in the third quarter as she and McCollin combined for 23 to have the 10-ranked team in the World ahead 68-19 entering the final session.

Daystar Swift was also introduced to the match for Greene, continuing the excellent defensive work for the national team, who was joint World champions in 1979.

Another change came in the shooting circle to start the fourth quarter and it was Tahirah Hollingsworth (5/7) taking over the goal-attack position for McCollin, who had completed her role splendidly.

Duncan returned to action on defence, partnering with Greene to limit SVG veteran shooter Skiddy Crick (6/6), who replaced Davis (2/5) as the goal-attack and Frederick, the leading scorer for the losing side with 18 of 22.

T&T stuck with what has worked for them throughout the eight-nation tournament, enforcing its zone defence and went on to win the match by 54 goals to seal its sixth straight win, booking a spot in the World Cup along with Barbados, who defeated Grenada, 58-43 in the following match.

Today, the “Calypso Girls”, the defending champion, will meet the unbeaten Barbados “Gems” for the AFNA title in the final match of the regional competition from 7 pm.

In other results yesterday, Canada defeated Argentina, 66-22 and the USA beat St Maarten 51-36.