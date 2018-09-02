The critical role of a coach

Coaching a team or individual athletes of any kind is one of the most demanding and rewarding jobs someone will ever attempt. Along the way, the individual will experience a wide range of emotions from exasperation to exhilaration and everything in between.

Beyond the highs and lows from game to game and season to season, you will have the opportunity to play an influential role in the development of your players, both athletically and in their “off the field” lives as well. Many of the lessons you teach your players will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

The level of coaches ranges from the those who hold the high-end positions, such as the national team’s head coach for a particular sport, football, cricket and so on.

You have individual athlete coaches, then you get down the club levels, amateur, grassroots and we can go on.

You also have the assistant coaches who also play a crucial supporting role. Today we’ll take a look at the influence of coaches particularly outside of the elite level.

The coach is arguably a very important person influencing the general sports experience for youths. The coach’s organisation, facilitation and behaviour in practice sessions and competition has been shown to influence athletes’ motivation to participate.

Coaches may positively affect individuals’ abilities, beliefs and enjoyment, and induce a desire for challenging and mastery experiences. It has even been suggested that the coach may enhance youths’ personal development and life skills. On the other hand, coaches have the potential to induce anxiety and burnout in athletes and ultimately drop out from the sport.

Here in T&T, there has been a belief that once you’re in sporting gear and you’re either put there by an influential person, hand-picked or just coming into an environment with some sort of sporting background, that this qualifies one to be a coach.

This has gone on for years and while some may have genuinely brought something of worth to the cause, it simply is not the way.

The T&T Football Association (TTFA) embarked on a campaign a few years back to certify coaches nationwide through its coach education programme.

The intention has been to get coaches at every level from senior to grassroots and youth to be educated and entered into a database. Similar campaigns have been carried out by the cricket board and T&T

Olympic Committee (TTOC) as well as other sporting organisations. This approach is critical towards overall development.

Good coaches take many different forms. It is said that a perfect coaching model is hard to come by. Just like many great players come equipped with different sets of abilities and attributes, many great coaches have used very different styles and approaches to find equal measures of success.

The coaches’ influence has been attributed, in part, to the motivational climate they create through the transfer of attitudes and values, as well as their recognition and evaluations, and is linked to the athletes’ learning and performance. Therefore, coaches play a critical role in either hindering or strengthening an athlete’s involvement in and motivation for sports.

Parents and individual athletes need to be educated also on coaching so that they themselves can have a better understanding as to who they are putting their trust in.

It is important that they understand what makes a good coach and a proper system, particularly against an existing background. Just as parents and students are keen on knowing the history and background on the set-up and personnel at secondary schools or colleges, the same applies to when one is looking to join a club or coaching school.

Coaches at any level can also engage in different courses, both face-to-face or online, to improve their capacity and certification without being dependent on their employees or organisations.

The opportunities are much greater than say ten years ago. Seek out information – don’t wait for the “secret to success” to fall into your lap. Develop a network and support structure where possible. Focus on the long-term even when trying to achieve in the short term.

Be willing to share and treat athletes like customers. Push egos aside also. That is another thing that plagues us here. It will serve you better by contributing to the development of other coaches. You may learn from teaching and students are often the best teachers of all.

And remember, look to help each athlete achieve their best, no matter what that level is. Not all athletes want to be a world champion. That, in the long run, will be your contribution towards building a better society.

Shaun Fuentes is a former FIFA Media Officer at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. He is also currently a CONCACAF Competitions Media Officer and has travelled extensively because of sport and media over the past eighteen years. He is also a certified media trainer for athletes.