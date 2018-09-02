Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said yesterday that in one-year’s time the Police Service will be more efficient and effective.
Khellewan retains Under-13 title
T&T’s Priyanka Khellewan retained her Girls Singles Under-13 Division title when the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation Mini and Pre Cadet (U-11 - U-13) Championship ended in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on Friday.
In the final, Khellewan outplayed Puerto Rico’s Alanis Reyes 11-8, 13-11, 11-9 to add to her Team bronze and doubles silver with Imani Edwards-Taylor.
When the round-robin phase started on Wednesday, Khellewan topped her Group Three series beating Olivia Peterkin of Jamaica, 11-4, 11-3, 11-7 followed by a win by default against Dominican Republic’s Mia Jimenez.
She then brushed aside Guyana’s Thuraia Thomas in her last-16 encounter in straight sets, before beating another Guyanese Nkechi Mc Crae 11-4, 11-6, 11-5 in the quarterfinals and Daymar Castro of Puerto Rico 6-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-8 in the semifinals.
Sheneika Collette, the other T&T player to reach the Girls U-13 main draw, was ousted in the round-of-16 by Guyana’s Gianna Lewis, 11-9, 1-11, 7-11, 8-11.
Collette qualified to the knockout phase as a second place finisher in her Group Two qualifiers courtesy a win over Arismel Duran of the host country 13-11, 11-5, 11-5 and a loss to Jamaican Kelsey Davidson, 7-11, 6-11, 6-11.
Edwards-Taylor was unlucky in Group Seven after she ended in a three-way tie with Gianna Lewis of Jamaica and Puerto Rico’s Idalis Torres, with 2-1 records, only to end third by virtue of point co-efficient ratio.
Edwards-Taylor won against Lewis 11-13, 12-10, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9 and hometown player, Valerin Hernandez, 13-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6 but fell to Torres, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 3-11, 8-11.
T&T’s other girls’ entrant Rebekah Sterling failed to qualify from Group Four after she was outplayed by Dominican Republic’s Cinthia Pena 8-11, 8-11, 9-11 and Guyana’s Nkechi Mc Crae, 4-11, 1-11, 5-11.
In the U-13 Boys Singles, T&T’s Jalen Kerr got bronze after a semifinal loss to Puerto Rican, Jose Nieves 11-13, 10-12, 13-15, 7-11. This after Kerr brushed aside Curacao’s Ayush Panka 11-1, 11-2, 11-2; Guyana’s Krystian Sahadeo 12-10, 14-12, 11-6 and Dominican Republic’s Anderson Acevedo 11-4, 11-4, 14-12, to top Group Three.
He then beat Puerto Rico’s John Marrero 11-5, 11-7, 13-11 and Oswaldy Reyes of Dominican Republic, 11-5, 11-6, 2-11, 7-11, 11-8 in his first two knockout encounters.
Jamalli Mauge got as far as the quarterfinals before he went under to Nieves 4-11, 6-11, 5-11.
In the round-robin stage, Mauge qualified second best in Group One after he went under to Dominican Republic’s Eduardo Darley 2-11, 6-11, 4-11 by beat St Lucian Nate John, 11-2, 11-3, 7-11, 11-3. He then rallied past Kaysan Ninvalle of Guyana 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 11-4 in the round-of-16 before his last-eight loss.
Nicholas O’Young was the other T&T player to reach the U-13 Boys knockout phase but he was ousted by Christopher Rodriguez of Dominican Republic, 11-5 10-12, 3-11, 8-11.
This after O’Young outclassed Curacao’s Yazir Anthony 11-6, 11-2, 11-4; St Lucian Sanell Bernard 5-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6, and Jamaica’s Andre Richardson 12-10, 11-5, 11-5, in Group Seven.
However, in Group Eight, Samuel Humphreys went winless, losing to Dominican Republic’s Marcos Tavares, 7-11, 5-11, 3-11; St Lucian Jelanie Dusauzay, 9-11, 8-11, 4-11; and Puerto Rican, Yomar Carrillo, 6-11, 7-11, 7-11.
Fraser beaten in U-11 Girls quarters
Chloe Fraser had the best showing in the U-11 Singles for T&T as she reached the last eight of the girls’ competition before being defeated.
Fraser was impressive in her Group Four qualifiers, beating Puerto Rico’s Danelys Cruz 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 and Dominican Republic Ceceli Polanco 7-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-4.
She then whipped host player Mileisy Brioso 11-5, 11-8, 11-4 in the last-16 but was then stopped by another hometown player, Arianna Estrella 8-11, 11-5, 7-11, 9-11.
In Group Eight, Ashlea Mohammed, who won a double bronze with Fraser, was just edged out for a spot in the knockout main draw by points co-efficient after she ended with a 1-1 record the same as opponents, Valentina Davila of Puerto Rico and Larimar Hernandez of Dominican Republic.
Valentina defeated Mohammed 7-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-9 but then went under to Hernandez 7-11, 11-8, 10-12, 13-15 while Mohammed overcame Hernandez, 11-4, 12-10, 7-11, 6-11, 11-7.
In Group Three round-robin play, T&T’s Llyanna Boodhan was beaten in both her matches, 4-11, 6-11, 5-11 by Puerto Rico’s Liara Rivera and 4-11, 5-11, 6-11 versus Dominican Republic’s Milesisy Brioso.
Shreya Maraj was also blanked in Group Five, losing to Jasmine Bilinghi of Guyana 7-11, 5-11, 9-11 and Dominican Republic’s Carolina Sosa 5-11, 7-11, 2-11.
The U-11 boys trio of Sekel Mc Intosh, Bruce Dillon and Gabriel John all fell at the last-16 hurdle.
Dillon was beaten by Jamaican Azizi Johnson 6-11, 4-11, 3-11; Mc Intosh went under to Puerto Rican, 10-12, 2-11, 8-11; and John fell to Dominican Republic’s Ramon Vila 7-11, 3-11, 5-11.
