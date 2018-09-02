Paul cops silver in Pan Am Match Sprint

T&T’s Nicholas Paul won silver in the Men’s Match Sprint Sprint crown when the Pan American Elite Track Cycling and Caribbean Championship continued in Aguascalientes, Toluca, Mexico, yesterday.

This after crashing in his third ride when the match up against Canada’s Hugo Barrette for the crown was tied 1-1. Paul got back up and raced the decider but lost out to the Canadian, 2-1, in four rides after being allowed to race after the crash.

The 19-year-old local cyclist, winner of the Match Sprint Team gold on Wednesday with Njisane Phillip, Kwesi Browne and Keron Browne to repeat their feat from the recently held Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia, got the better of Suriname’s Jair Tjon in three rides earlier in the day.

Paul, the reigning CAC Games Match Sprint champion as well started off slowly in the best-of-three semifinals, with Tjon winning the first ride in 10.016 seconds.

However, the T&T cyclist then turned on the burners for the next two rides, to win in 9.861 and 9.607 seconds, respectively.

Barrette who was second fastest in the Flying 200 in 9.457 also won his semifinal in three rides against Kevin Quintero, after losing the first ride off.

Quintero took the first ride in 9.923 seconds, but Barrette rebounded to win the next two, in 9.853 and 9.753.

Two years ago on Independence Day, Paul gave a gift to the nation and the cycling fraternity when he was crowned the Junior Pan Am Sprint champion which was hosted in T&T at the newly constructed National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

This Independence Day, Friday, Paul continued his growth and rise towards being a world-class champion by creating history at the Elite Pan Am Championships in Aguascalientes, Mexico in the flying 200m ride.

He clocked a time of 9.378 and broke the Elite Pan Am record. His time recorded is also the second fastest in the world, 0.031 seconds short of the world record.

Paul then defeated Joe Christiansen of the USA in the last-16 in 10.411 and Colombian Santiago Ramirez (9.556 and 9.986) in the quarterfinals.

Browne also clocked a sub-ten time in the Flying 200 along with Bramble clocking 9.730 and 9.858 respectively which took them into the last-16. However, Browne was defeated by Brazilian Kacio Freitas in 10.191 while Bramble beat Colombian Hersony Canelon in 10.110 before he was ousted in the quarterfinals and was edged out by Tjon in two straight rides, 10.237 and 9.994.

Jabari Whiteman placed 13th in the 4 km Individual Pursuit clocking a time of 4:31.961 but received silver in the Caribbean Championships.

Alexi Costa placed eighth in the four-part Women’s Omnium but second in the Caribbean Championship.

T&T’s Akil Campbell was half-way through the Men’s Omnium with a sixth-place finish while Whiteman was one of three men who did not complete the 30km Points Race.

Today, Browne and Paul will compete in the Men’s Keirin while Paul, the CAC champion and Quincy Alexander will also face the starter in the Men’s 1 Kilometre Time Trial.