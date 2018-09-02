Women Warriors aim for positive finish

T&T Women Warriors will be hoping to end their Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Final Round Qualifiers to the CONCACAF Final Round on a high when they Bermuda from 4 pm in Kingston, Jamaica today.

On Friday night at Independence Park (National Stadium), the “Women Warriors” suffered their heaviest defeat at the hands of a CFU nation, 4-1 to the “Reggae Girls” to remain on six points after three matches, level with Cuba, and three behind the unbeaten host.

The Bermudans, who hammered Antigua and Barbuda 5-0 in Friday’s opener, have three points and can only qualify among the top with a huge win over the Anton Corneal-coached “Women Warriors”.

Jamaica and Cuba will meet in the tournament’s final match from 7 pm.

Elsewhere, Costa Rica whipped Panama 3-1 to win the Central American qualifiers, with both teams already through to the CONCACAF Final Round where they will join the trio of USA, Canada and Mexico, the top three ranked teams in CONCACAF who were automatic qualifiers to the final round of eight teams.

USA will welcome the region’s top women’s national teams for the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, which will crown a regional champion and qualify three teams directly for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019, plus the fourth-place finisher to an Inter-Continental Playoff.

The CONCACAF Women’s Championship is scheduled to be played October 4-17, 2018 in Texas.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Jamaica 3 3 0 0 17 1 9

T&T 3 2 0 1 9 6 6

Cuba 3 2 0 1 11 3 6

Bermuda 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

Antigua 4 0 0 4 0 26 0