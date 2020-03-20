West In­dies bat­ting leg­end Bri­an Lara has joined the fight against the dead­ly Coro­n­avirus (COVID-19) pan­dem­ic with a video mes­sage to his fans around the crick­et world, of­fer­ing a bit of ad­vice on stay­ing safe as the virus spreads.

In the minute-long video post­ed to In­sta­gram where he has close to 335,000 fol­low­ers and on his Face­book page which is fol­lowed by more than 330,000, the 50-year-old dou­ble world record hold­er gives a de­tailed demon­stra­tion of the ef­fec­tive way of wash­ing both hands with soap and wa­ter.

A screen­shot from the video post­ed on Bri­an Lara’s so­cial me­dia pages.

“This is re­al! Be­fore you touch your face al­ways wash your hands. Make sure you get that soap in…. This will not just ben­e­fit you but every­one around you. Let’s fight COVID-19 to­geth­er,” said the Trinida­di­an who is cur­rent­ly away from his home­land.

The spread of COVID-19 has re­sult­ed in sev­er­al ma­jor sport­ing events be­ing can­celled or post­poned, glob­al­ly and across the re­gion.

Crick­et West In­dies last week­end an­nounced the sus­pen­sion of the last two rounds of the Re­gion­al Four Day Cham­pi­onship and an en­tire suite of youth tour­na­ments for the next 30 days; while the re­gion’s pre­mier ju­nior track and field meet, the CARIF­TA Games, sched­uled for next month in Bermd­ua, has been post­poned.

Lara’s COVID-19 out­reach video mir­rors that of In­di­an bat­ting leg­end Sachin Ten­dulkar who post­ed a sim­i­lar video from in­side a ho­tel room.

In the Twit­ter video re­fer­ring to what he called the #Safe­Hand­sChal­lenge, he says: “One sim­ple thing we can do to keep the virus from spread­ing is to keep our hands clean. It is manda­to­ry to wash hands with soap for 20 sec­onds. Al­ways wash your hands thor­ough­ly”.

Ten­dulkar’s video re­ceived over 41,000 views and was retweet­ed close to 1,250 times with­in five hours af­ter he post­ed it.

Af­ter show­ing up in Chi­na in No­vem­ber 2019, COVID-19 has spread to scores of oth­er coun­tries, in­clud­ing sev­er­al in the Caribbean. Aru­ba, An­tigua and Bar­bu­da, the Ba­hamas, Bar­ba­dos, Cay­man Is­lands, Cu­ba, Cu­raçao, the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic, French Guiana, Guade­loupe, Guyana, Ja­maica, Mar­tinique, Saint Barthele­my, St Lu­cia, Saint Mar­tin, St Vin­cent and the Grenadines, Puer­to Ri­co, Suri­name, Trinidad and To­ba­go and Venezuela have all re­port­ed cas­es of the virus that has claimed more than 7,426 lives glob­al­ly.