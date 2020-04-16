BRIDGETOWN, Bar­ba­dos – For­mer West In­dies cap­tain, Sir Richie Richard­son, has urged Crick­et West In­dies to come up with a com­pre­hen­sive de­vel­op­ment plan to chan­nel the re­gion’s “im­mense tal­ent” and trans­form West In­dies in­to a com­pet­i­tive side.

Any such plan, Sir Richie con­tend­ed, re­quired the in­put of all stake­hold­ers, es­pe­cial­ly if CWI want­ed to es­tab­lish “a strong crick­et­ing cul­ture” from the elite lev­el to the grass­root stages and en­sure long term suc­cess.

“Quite of­ten we fo­cus on the end prod­uct, and the end prod­uct is the play­ers. It is very easy to look at the play­ers – and I can un­der­stand that – and crit­i­cise and see where they are go­ing wrong,” Sir Richie told Star­com Ra­dio’s Ma­son and Guest crick­et show.

“We have to find a way to recre­ate a strong crick­et­ing cul­ture and how we’re go­ing to do this is that it will take a con­cert­ed ef­fort by the en­tire re­gion, not just crick­et boards but schools, par­ents, com­mu­ni­ties.

“We have to find a way to come to­geth­er again. Some­one has got to put a struc­ture in place and I think that [Crick­et West In­dies] has that re­spon­si­bil­i­ty to put that struc­ture in place and work with all the oth­er stake­hold­ers.”

He con­tin­ued: “You have to have a sys­tem from [CWI] right down to schools crick­et. Once we can get that go­ing and get every­body on the same page work­ing to­geth­er from the grass­roots right through, I be­lieve we can start to see a chance.

“It’s not go­ing to be easy but I be­lieve it can be done be­cause our tal­ent is im­mense, our tal­ent is em­bed­ded in our genes and no­body can take that away from us. It’s for us now to har­ness that tal­ent, pull it to­geth­er and find a sys­tem to bring that tal­ent through.”

Sir Richie, who now serves as an In­ter­na­tion­al Crick­et Coun­cil match ref­er­ee, was a mem­ber of the last dom­i­nant West In­dies side. He made his de­but in 1983 in a side cap­tained by the great Sir Clive Lloyd and played along­side the likes of Sir Vi­vian Richards, Michael Hold­ing and Mal­colm Mar­shall.

By the time he had played his last Test 12 years lat­er, the Caribbean side were show­ing signs of de­cline and have since tum­bled from the pin­na­cle of world crick­et.

Sir Richie, a for­mer West In­dies team man­ag­er, said he be­lieved there was a path back to the top for the for­mer world beat­ers but said the process would be a strate­gic and grad­ual one, re­quir­ing lots of in­vest­ment.

“There’s al­ways light at the end of the tun­nel. If you don’t think there’s light at the end of the tun­nel then you’re wast­ing your time,” he point­ed out.

“I’ve al­ways said the world is a round place. We’ve had our time and I’m sure it will come back again, maybe not as soon as we’d ex­pect and we may not be the same, but as hu­man be­ings we al­ways want to be the best we can, we’re go­ing to be try­ing to im­prove at all times.

“Peo­ple in au­thor­i­ty are go­ing to try to do the things that can im­prove our game and I be­lieve once we ral­ly to­geth­er, keep be­liev­ing we can be bet­ter, in­vest in the play­ers, in­vest in the young play­ers, in­vest in a prop­er de­vel­op­ment sys­tem, then I can see our team be­com­ing com­pet­i­tive again.

“I’m sure once we put all the right things in place, de­vel­op a strong cul­ture again from the grass­roots right through then I be­lieve we can be very com­pet­i­tive again.”

West In­dies are cur­rent­ly ranked eighth in Tests – on­ly above Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Zim­bab­we and Ire­land – and lie ninth in One-Day In­ter­na­tion­als.

They are reign­ing Twen­ty20 world cham­pi­ons but have slumped to 10th in the world since that con­quest in In­dia four years ago.

