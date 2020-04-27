CAN­BER­RA, Aus­tralia – Caribbean stars like Ja­maican Jhaniele Fowler-Reid and Trinidad and To­ba­go's Saman­tha Wal­lace who com­pete in the Sun­corp Su­per Net­ball League will ben­e­fit from a de­ci­sion by net­ball au­thor­i­ties to ex­tend the gov­ern­ment’s Job­Keep­er pay­ment to in­ter­na­tion­al play­ers.

The Aus­tralian gov­ern­ment re­cent­ly in­sti­tut­ed a $1 500 fort­night­ly pay­ment for el­i­gi­ble em­ploy­ers to help in­su­late them­selves from the dis­rup­tion in busi­ness caused by the on­set of the nov­el coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic.

While in­ter­na­tion­al stars would not be nor­mal­ly el­i­gi­ble for the pay­ment, the league and the Aus­tralian Net­ball Play­ers As­so­ci­a­tion re­cent­ly agreed to ex­tend the ben­e­fit to the for­eign play­ers to keep them on the same lev­el as their do­mes­tic coun­ter­parts dur­ing the on­go­ing cri­sis.

The fourth edi­tion of the league, Aus­tralia’s pre­mier pro­fes­sion­al net­ball com­pe­ti­tion, was sup­posed to get un­der­way May 3 but the COVID-19 out­break forced or­gan­is­ers to de­lay the start un­til June 30.

“It is a cred­it to our sport how well all par­ties have ap­proached these dis­cus­sions,” league chief ex­ec­u­tive, Chris Syming­ton said.

“It’s not an easy time for any­one and I’m proud of our clubs’ and play­ing the group’s ma­tu­ri­ty and will­ing­ness to en­sure the league will sur­vive and bounce back strong.

“This play­er pay­ment mod­el, made pos­si­ble by the Mor­ri­son Gov­ern­ment Job­Keep­er pack­age, will see all ath­letes con­sid­er­ably bet­ter off than what they are with­in the cur­rent COVID-19-im­pact­ed pay­ment struc­ture, and fur­ther dis­cus­sions with the clubs and AN­PA will con­tin­ue to take place as the COVID-19 sit­u­a­tion pro­gress­es.

“Our de­ci­sions have been con­sis­tent­ly guid­ed by the health and safe­ty of the play­ers, staff and fans and this will re­main the case un­til we de­cide when com­pe­ti­tion can re­sume. We hope by the end of May, we will have some in­di­ca­tion of how when the 2020 sea­son might be able to take place.”

The league had an­nounced last month that play­ers would take a two-week break from March 30 be­fore be­ing placed on “ac­tive rest” for sev­en hours each week for the three weeks fol­low­ing, while hav­ing their pay re­duced by 70 per cent.

How­ev­er, or­gan­is­ers have since agreed that un­til May 31, con­tract­ed play­ers will ben­e­fit from the Jok­Keep­er pay­ments while play­ers earn­ing more than $78 000 an­nu­al­ly will be paid at 50 per cent of their con­tract.

Most of the play­ers in the league cur­rent­ly make less than $78 000 per year but now stand to earn more than 50 per cent of their nor­mal salary.

Ad­di­tion­al­ly, play­ers’ hours have been in­creased from sev­en to 12 hours per week.

“The AN­PA is pleased to have locked in arrange­ments through to the end of May to pro­vide cer­tain­ty to play­ers in a world full of un­cer­tain­ty,” said play­ers union CEO Kathryn Har­by-Williams.

“Whilst the en­vi­ron­ment re­mains ex­treme­ly dif­fi­cult for our ath­letes, they con­tin­ue to be con­sid­er­ate of the cir­cum­stances which con­front our sport and will con­tin­ue to play their role to help it get through these dif­fi­cult times.”

Ja­maican stars Sham­era Ster­ling, Kadie-Ann De­haney, Jo­di-Ann Ward, Romel­da Aiken and Shi­mona Nel­son all cur­rent cam­paign in the league.

The 26-year-old Wal­lace was vot­ed Most Valu­able Play­er in last sea­son’s grand fi­nal when her New South Wales Swifts de­feat­ed Sun­shine Coast Light­ning.

Aus­tralia is cur­rent­ly un­der lock­down in its fight against the coro­n­avirus which has al­ready caused 6 720 in­fec­tions and 83 deaths.

