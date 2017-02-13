Guyana opens High Commission

The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana officially opened its High Commission at the Chancery of The High Commissioner, 12 Alexandra Street, St Clair, Port-of-Spain, on February 8.

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses addressed specially invited guests on the evening. He highlighted the significant importance that T&T attaches to strengthening the bilateral relationship with Guyana. The minister also said the presence of the High Commission would promote greater interaction between our two countries by deepening existing ties and facilitating linkages.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs all took the opportunity at the event to welcome the new High Commissioner, Vishwaish Ramsaroop Maraj, as they mingled during the cocktail reception.