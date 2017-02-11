Small pairs create situations where caution is king

I don't like to get overly preachy in this space because over time, everything that I either promote or frown upon is the exact sort of move that I will make on occasion to open up the doors of poker hypocrisy. That's what poker is all about, right? Nothing is set in stone.

But we need to talk about those small pairs, from the range of pocket sevens down to the lowly twos. Most people are playing them wrong. We live in an era when nearly every player dealt a pocket pair is going to do whatever it takes to see the flop, praying that he or she hits the set. Flopping the set is the most common made hand that has the potential to win you a very large pot.

You can't be obsessed with that reality, though. A pocket pair will flop a set about once every eight times, and those aren't the sorts of odds to hang your hat on.

The goal always should be to get in as cheaply as possible. If facing a bet in early or middle position, you can't be married to calling or misfiring on a raise that will later get re-raised and get you into a heap of trouble.

You need to be calling in spots that will practically guarantee seeing the flop. If in the cutoff or button spot, there's nothing wrong with simply calling the bet to see the flop. If in the blinds, calling also is the smart play.

Here are five other realities:

Overcards: When working with smaller pairs, you naturally will be dealt flops that will produce at least two overcards most of the time. That's a difficult situation to navigate correctly. Any flop containing paint will stop you in your tracks, and you are unlikely to be helped with any straight draws.

Flushed: Let's say you have 4d-4c and the flop produced three diamonds. Do you really want a fourth one to hit, filling your lowly flush? Making that hand probably will lose you a lot more money than it ever will win long-term.

Board wiped: Your 6-6 could very well be the best hand against something like A-J, but the board can do silly things. If it pairs up twice with something like 8c-8d-10d-10c, your hand is now worthless. It's not fair, but rules are rules.

Set over set: Again, most of the time there will be at least two overcards to your pair, so even when you do flop that miracle set, there is a chance that your opponent flopped a larger set. This is the A-B-C scenario that will cause you to lose your entire stack. Yes, you can chalk it up to a cold-deck scenario where the poker gods are against you, but it's part of the deal you signed up for with that small pair.

Rag flops: Maybe the flop shuns the odds and there's only one or possibly no overcards to your pair of sevens. That's a slightly positive result, but your hand is still worthless against overpairs, and how much money are you willing to continue to put on the line?

When dealing with small pairs, get in cheap. Be ready to get out, and understand the limitations of your hand.

