Legislate against road rage too

The Attorney-General recently announced traffic measures to hold drivers more accountable and ought to be commended for this necessary, albeit long overdue legislation which concerned citizens are anxiously hoping will be fully enforced, if only to reinforce a scintilla of civility.

The nation recently read of a male driver accosting and beating a female driver he accused of giving him "ah bad drive," shamefully and disrespectfully dragging her from her car and assaulting her in the presence of her mother who was a passenger.

Further, a few Sundays ago I witnessed not one, but three such disturbing incidents in one day at three different intersections from Grand Bazaar to the lighthouse, with each driver violently accosting another with weapons. Many drivers now carry either in their trunk, or under their seat, be it long planks of wood, extended metal objects or even machetes, all meant to cause grievous bodily harm. This should be classified an offence.

Last December while travelling north on Morne Coco Road in Petit Valley I was shocked to experience a vehicle engaging military style action by rapidly swerving in front of my path to face west, blocking my right of way, and the driver hastily alighting from his vehicle with aggression heading to his trunk to retrieve a large plank of wood, violently rushing to my vehicle and actually opening the door accusing me of giving him a bad drive.

It is long established if not accepted that driving is a privilege and not a right, and since our society is precipitously degenerating to the point where human beings are now abdicating respect, care and responsibility to others through violent means in preference to over-attachment to material possessions, it is now imperative that our duly elected government stem this tide of barbarism by disqualifying perpetrators of this escalating evil in our society.

Drivers practising road rage and traffic violence should therefore not enjoy the privilege of driving.