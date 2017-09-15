Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Given the decline in the country’s revenue, former finance minister Mariano Browne estimates that the 2017/19 budget will be approximately $35 billion.
A 38-year-old man was murdered in Laventille yesterday afternoon, while his 71-year-old neighbour is now warded in a critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet.
The 2017-2018 Budget presentation is almost upon us. Further, it appears that the 2016-2017 Budget has resulted in a shortfall of some TT$8 billion.
Spud will be an ‘anchor’ for doubles/trebles world-wide today in the Novice Stakes over an extended seven furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Chester, his debut run over course and distance thirteen days...
Batting legend Brian Lara endured a hard fall that has left him recovering on his bed, eating plums and watching golf for the next few days.
The family of Melan “June” Salvary has extended hearts of gratitude and thanks to the T&T Government for standing the full expenses of the repatriation process of her body and the body of her...
In 2009, Cape student Chiara Lucie-Smith conducted a survey to determine what effects employees with poor literacy skills have on the workplace in Port of Spain.
WALTER ALIBEY
“Don’t get eaten by the crazy man in the woods,” Ángel Maceta’s aunt teases as he sets off by himself to school, beyond the village.
The 2017 Hero CPL Tournament has come and gone and the Trinbago Knight Riders have captured the trophy for the second time in five years. Congratulations to Dwayne Bravo and his men!
