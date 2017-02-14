Authorities to move

New Zealand authorities have said they will move the carcasses of hundreds of whales that died in a mass stranding to an area not open to the public.

About 300 whales will be moved with a digger and buried in the sand dunes further up Farewell Spit, South Island.

Yesterday, conservation workers pierced the bodies to release gas built up during decomposition, following warnings the carcasses might explode.

Thursday's stranding was one of the country's worst.

It is not clear why more than 400 pilot whales-which are technically members of the dolphin family-came ashore last week, but since then more have stranded themselves including about 200 on Saturday. Diggers will be used to move the hundreds of heavy carcasses to an area of sand dunes in a part of the local nature reserve that is not normally open to the general public.