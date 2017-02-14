Mexicans: Trump a 'bad hombre'

Mexico City-

Two separate demonstrations, which together drew an estimated 20,000 people, merged on Mexico City's main avenue, Paseo de la Reforma, in a march mostly focused on the new US President.

Marchers convened on the avenue near the US embassy, where riot police and barricades were staked out. A sea of Mexican flags and anti-Trump signs surrounded one of the city's main monuments, the Angel of Independence, a block from the embassy. One man burned a doll of Trump, drawing smiles from the crowd.

Some marchers wore shirts that read "Nasty Woman Keep Fighting."

"We are sending a message to Donald Trump: No wall. No immigrant raids. No aggression to Mexico," said Denise Dresser, a professor in Mexico City who made 350 of the shirts with donations.

"Mexico has never been so threatened and never have we had a government so incompetent."

The march comes amid protests in the United States against Trump and the administration's deportations of undocumented immigrants as well as his executive order barring travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the country.

Trump argued Sunday that the deportations should come as no surprise. "The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise," the President tweeted.

Speaking about Trump on Sunday, Mexicans young and old pulled no punches, saying the President's rhetoric towards women, Mexicans and Muslims is among their top concerns.

On Sunday, marchers like Maria Eugenia Montes de Oca used Trump's own words to protest against him. "Trump: Bad hombre for the whole world," Montes de Oca's sign read. (CNN)