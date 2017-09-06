Met Office: Irma poses no threat to T&T

Citizens can breath a sigh of relief as Hurricane Irma poses no immediate threat to T&T, said the Meteorological Office.

But, in a post yesterday, the Met Service warned that sea conditions “have become very disturbed,” adding that this may adversely affect marine and coastline interests, with forecast long period swells and waves in excess of 3.0 metres in open waters and very choppy in sheltered areas.

Leeward islands, however, could be adversely affected.

The Met Office said as of 5 am yesterday the centre of Irma was located near Latitude 16.6 North and Longitude 57.0 West or about 515 km east of the Leeward Islands, adding that Irma was moving toward the west at 22 kilometres per hour.

“This motion is expected to continue today (yesterday) followed by a turn toward the west-northwest later tonight. On the forecast track the centre of Irma will move near or over portions of the northern Leeward Islands tonight and into early Wednesday,” the Met office said.

It said some fluctuations in intensity were likely during the next day or two but Irma ia expected to remain a powerful Category Four hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 km from the centre, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 km.

A summary of the countries under watches and warnings included Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts, and Nevis, Saint Maarten, Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy.

The Met Office said a Tropical Storm Warning was also in effect for Guadeloupe and Dominica.