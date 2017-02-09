Brexit bill set House of Commons

The bill empowering the government to begin the formal process of leaving the European Union has reached its final stages in the Commons.

MPs are debating and will vote on more amendments - including whether to let EU nationals stay in the UK-before a final vote.

Labour MPs have been ordered to back it, but some were expected to rebel.

On Tuesday night, the government saw off attempts to add conditions to the bill, as a Tory rebellion was avoided.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill-which, if passed, will authorise the prime minister to formally begin up to two years of Brexit negotiations, under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty-has now already survived two days of debate in the Commons without being altered.

The Commons will discuss the final set of amendments later, including on key principles for the negotiation process, before the bill goes to its third and final reading in the Commons. (BBC)