Yemen: UN, partners seek $2.1 billion to stave off famine

The United Nations and humanitarian partners yesterday launched an international appeal for $2.1 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 12 million people in Yemen in 2017the largest-ever humanitarian response plan for the war-torn country.

"Two years of war have devastated Yemen… Without international support, they may face the threat of famine in the course of 2017 and I urge donors to sustain and increase their support to our collective response," said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien in a press release on the launch of the Humanitarian Response Plan for Yemen in Geneva.

Without international support, they may face the threat of famine in the course of 2017.

He noted that since March 2015, violent conflict and disregard by all parties to the conflict for their responsibility to protect civilians have created a vast protection crisis in Yemen and millions of people face threats to their safety and basic human rights every day. In addition, deliberate war tactics are accelerating the collapse of key institutions and the economy, thereby exacerbating pre-existing vulnerabilities.

This has left an alarming 18.8 million people in need of humanitarian assistance-including 2.1 million children ware acutely malnourished.