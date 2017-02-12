Nailah Blackman...InfluencingIndividualityInfluencing

Nyerere Haynes

Talented musical families abound, and Trinidad and Tobago is no different. We can readily boast about the Blackman family, led by its patriarch and inventor of Soca music and Jamoo, the late Lord Shorty (aka Ras Shorty I), whose children continue to make their musical presence felt with each successive generation.

This year, Nailah Blackman, granddaughter of Shorty and daughter of Abbi Blackman a talented calypsonian in her own right is hoping that her recent (and energetic) performance of 'Workout' in this year's International Soca Monarch Semi Final competition lands her a spot in the finals on Fantastic Friday. However, whether she gets in or not, she has enjoyed the ride. She cites her optimism as her greatest strength, but is not relying on that alone. This young entertainer knows exactly what she wants and puts the work in to achieve it, literally taking things as they come and rolling with the punches.

"Competing in Soca Monarch is definitely a new experience for me," said the beautiful Blackman.

"I don't usually like competing but I think that this would be good for me to get myself out there. It was very challenging to get things together in such a short space of time and a lot of things didn't go according to plan, but in the end it was a fun performance and to me that is what matters most."

Not relying on optimism alone, she is a true creative who sings, plays various instruments and loves to design her own outfits. Her unique sense of fashion pairs well with her talents, including sewing her own clothes and costumes for the past six years, however, she won't go as far as to call herself a true seamstress as her designs are a means to an end. As she puts it, she has her ideas, she writes them down and will make do to make them.

"I wouldn't make clothes for anyone else because there are so many flaws in them but I've actually now been open to the idea of somebody make my outfits for me. When I'm making my clothes, I make mistakes while sewing, but those mistakes turn out to be fantastic. If I take my idea to a seamstress, most likely they would make it exactly the way I designed it but when I make it and mistakeshappen and I have to do something to fix it, what I'm sewing actually comes out better than what I actually planned. The imperfections in my sewing are like the imperfections in my music. Sometimes I try to make a word fit into a song and then I have to try a different approach to make it happen. I think thatwhat makes it feel so real and genuine. It's not manufactured," said Blackman.

She has also been exposed to some serious musical grooming by Nihilet, Sheldon,Eldon, Marge and Isaac Blackman, each successful and with memorable hits and collabs of their own in Jamoo, Rapso and other styles. Her own style however, is a little different, for she's better known for her fusion style of music which she calls World Music.

"That is really me. Soca is another side of me but I would say the main part is the Pop and Indie Fusion. Doing that music really tells you who Nailah Blackman is because I put a lot of my life experiences in that music. Though I was heavily influenced by my mother Abbi Blackman who sang Calypso and Afrocentric music and by my aunt Nihilet Blackman, my family has always respected my choices, ideas and personality when it came to my music. It was never a case of, we're like this so you have to follow suit. We've always been open and free to be ourselves. They support me in everything that I do. I even remember asking my aunt and my mom once to teach me how to play the guitar and they were like, 'Look the guitar there; if you want to learn to play then pick it up and start.' That helped me a lot because I needed that push to get myself out there. I'm truly blessed to have a family like mine. Everything from strong family values to musicianship were imparted to me and I learned a lot of things on my own because of that, just by being around and soaking it in."

She is optimistic and grateful for all that she has been given and for all she has been able to achieve. She is eyeing the coveted ISM Break Out Artiste of the Year. (Yes, she wants your votes!) #ISMBREAKOUTARTISTNAILAHBLACKMAN.

"I like that I can make do with what I have; I am a very contented person. My mom always told me you can have salt and a rice grain and make a four course meal. So, I would say that I do that a lot with everything in my life. I have a lot of faith in the possibilities of what could be, and I am very grateful for all the love and support I've been shown for my debut in this arena. I'm always happy with what I have."